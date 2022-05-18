The best Tello Mobile prepaid plans for your smartphone
Tello Mobile is a virtual mobile carrier available in the United States. The company offers low-cost mobile plans, with flexible options that can fit your usage and budget, starting from 5 dollars per month. Keep reading to find out more about which Tello Mobile prepaid plan is the best match for your needs.
The best smartphone deals with Tello Mobile
Like most prepaid carriers, Tello Mobile doesn't offer a full lineup of smartphone models, but you can find some nice phone deals, including cheap refurbished devices. We picked some of the best phone deals available below:
Cheap Tello Mobile prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans
|Monthly price for plans
|No data
|500 MB
|1 GB
|2 GB
|4 GB
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Unlimited data
|No minutes
|- n/a-
|$5
|$6
|$10
|$15
|$20
|$25
|$39
|100 minutes
|$5
|$6
|$7
|$11
|$16
|$21
|$26
|$39
|300 minutes
|$6
|$7
|$8
|$12
|$17
|$22
|$27
|$39
|500 minutes
|$7
|$8
|$9
|$13
|$18
|$23
|$28
|$39
|Unlimited minutes
|$8
|$9
|$10
|$14
|$19
|$24
|$29
|$39
Even though the company offers traditional fixed plans, Tello Mobile's highlight is its flexible model for phone plans. Customers can select the amount of data and voice call minutes each month, perfect for those who have a reasonably predictable talk and data usage. The only exception is the unlimited data option, which costs $39 regardless of the number of minutes included.
Other benefits of Tello Mobile plans
- All Tello plans offer unlimited data at 2G speeds after the plan's balance.
- Plans with voice call minutes include unlimited texts.
- Mobile hotspot/tethering is allowed/included.
- Voice plans include calls for 60 countries.
Tello Mobile also offers a pay-as-you-go credit option, with a fixed rate for voice calls, text messages, and data usage at 1¢/min, 1¢/SMS, and 2¢/MB, respectively. Another option is to sign up for a Tello family plan, with a similar pricing structure to the one displayed on the table above.
And that's it for our quick guide on the best Tello Mobile plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.
