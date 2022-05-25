The best Boost Mobile prepaid phone plans for you

Boost Mobile is one of the biggest independent carriers in the United States and offers cheap prepaid phones in partnership with all the major carriers for nationwide coverage. Check the best and cheapest Boost Mobile plans in this article.

The carrier uses the infrastructure from both T-Mobile and AT&T, resulting in good coverage for both voice calls and internet access, with plans ranging from $8.33 to $50 per month.

Smartphone deals when signing up for a Boost Mobile prepaid plan

As a prepaid carrier, Boost Mobile doesn't offer the same big discounts on smartphones. On the other hand, new customers can get deals on the plans themselves by buying the phones from the company. Be sure to check this section as we plan to update it as soon as new deals arrive.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is 40% off with Boost Mobile / © NextPit

Cheap Boost Mobile prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans 1GB/mo 2GB/mo 5GB/mo Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price per line without taxes $100 for 12 months ($8.33/mo) $15 per month $25

$168 for 12 months ($14/mo) $50

$300 for 12 months ($25/mo) $60 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access Data 1 GB 2 GB 5 GB Unlimited data Unlimited data Other Benefits Unlimited talk and text

Mobile hotspot Unlimited talk and text

Mobile hotspot Unlimited talk and text

Mobile hotspot Unlimited talk and text

12 GB Mobile hotspot Unlimited talk and text

30 GB Mobile hotspot

Unlimited calls to and from Mexico + 8 GB of data roaming Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

All Boost Mobile plans include 5G access with compatible devices and unlimited voice calls and texts in the US. When selecting the limited data plans, hotspot data is included but will deduct from the monthly data allocation.

Boost not only offers low-cost monthly plans but also additional discounts for selected plans by paying for a number of months in advance. The Unlimited plan, for example, gets a 50% discount over the monthly price by signing up for a 12-month package. And remember that the saving can go even higher by buying a discounted phone with your plan!

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Boost Mobile plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.