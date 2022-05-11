The best Lyca Mobile prepaid phone plans for your mobile

Lyca Mobile is one of the many virtual mobile carriers in the United States, the company is a little bit different than its rivals because it is part of a group present in more than 20 countries around the world, usually targeting migrants with low-cost phone and data plans. We compared the best offerings from the company to help you choose the best Lyca Mobile plan for your needs.

Cheap Lyca Mobile prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans $10 plan $19 plan $23 plan $29 plan $33 plan $39 plan $50 plan $59 international plan Price per line without taxes $10 $19 $23 $29 $33 $39 $50 $59 5G Access 4G data 5G Nationwide Access Data 250 MB Unlimited data

2 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data

3 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data

6 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data

12 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data

15 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data

40 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds Unlimited data Other Benefits Unlimited talk & texts in the US Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries

$1.50 calling credit Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries

$2.50 calling credit

Bonus minutes for some countries Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries

$10 credits for international calls and texts Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries

Bonus minutes for some countries Unlimited talk & texts in the US

Unlimited talk & texts to 75+ countries Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

Lyca Mobile offers phone plans on a wide range of price points and all current plans include unlimited voice calls and text messages in the US. Starting from the $19 option, all plans also offer unlimited data (with an increasing amount of premium high-speed data) ad unlimited calls and texts to 75 countries, including India, the UK, Pakistan, Ireland, and Australia.

For phone package renewals, Lyca offers an additional amount of data every month for the plans between $19 and $33. And for selected plans, Lyca adds bonus credits or minutes for other international calls.

Additionally, families can get a multi-line plan for the $50 package, with each additional line costing only $25 for 30 days.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Lyca Mobile plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.