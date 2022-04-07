Best Verizon business phone and data plans

Looking to upgrade your company's mobile lines to faster 5G connections and save money at the same time? Check out these deals from the mobile carrier for small and medium businesses and get unlimited calls, texts, and data for your employees and collaborators.

Luckily, mobile plans for businesses are at the same time simpler and cheaper than consumer plans in general. With fewer *footnotes and caveats, it is considerably easier to save on mobile phone and data plans, choosing the right one for your company.

Cheapest Verizon phone plans Business Unlimited Start 2.0 Business Unlimited Plus 2.0 Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Price per line without taxes $30 $35 $45 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband Data Unlimited Data

Unlimited mobile hotspot (600 Kbps after 5 GB/line/month) 100 GB Premium Data (slower unlimited data after that)

50 GB premium hotspot data (up to 3 Mbps after) Unlimited Premium Data

100 GB premium hotspot data (up to 3 Mbps after) Other Benefits International data

50% discount on the Table Pro plan Check the offer* Sign up Sign up Sign up

In the phone plans department, all three current Verizon plans for businesses offer unlimited talk, text, and data using the 4G and 5G networks. The Plus and Pro plans add 5G ultra-wideband support (aka mmWave), for faster speeds and lower latency in selected markets.

While the Unlimited Pro plan offers no restriction on speeds or phone data allowances, the Plus plan restricts the top speed after using 100 GB of data (phone or mobile hotspot) in the month. It is worth noting that both the Plus and Pro plans restrict full speed hotspot access to 50 and 100 GB per month, respectively.

On top of that, all plans offer international data with up to 500 MB per day, plus a spam blocker for phone calls. The Plus plan adds a security package, while the Pro subscription includes a 50% discount on the Unlimited Tablet Pro plan.

The new Apple iPad Air is one of the devices available with a Verizon Business Unlimited tablet plan / © NextPit

When it comes to data plans for tablets or wireless modem hotspots, all offers include unlimited data, with the Start plan not allowing the use of the tablet as a mobile hotspot, which is available in the Tablet Pro plan. The Pro option also adds faster data connections using the mmWave bands (Verizon's ultra-wideband network).

The Hotspot-exclusive data plans are even more straightforward, with both offering Ultra-wideband, and differing only in how much premium data is included: 60 GB in the Plus plan, and 100 GB in the Pro plan.

Faster Verizon fiber broadband connection plans Fios internet 100 Fios Internet 300 Fios internet 940 Price per line without taxes $69 $129 $249 Connection speed 100/100 Mbps 300/300 Mbps 940/880 Mbps Notes Activation fee: $49

Optional voice line ($25/month)

Router rental fee: $15/month No activation fee

Optional voice line ($10/month)

Router rental fee: $15/month No activation fee

Voice line included

No router rental fee See the offers* Check Availability Check Availability Check Availability

For fast fiber broadband internet plans, Verizon offers its Fios service. It is worth checking the fine print when signing up, especially for the cheaper plans, which do not include a free router rental ($15 per month, and can be avoided if you already have a compatible Wi-Fi router).

Besides the faster speeds, approaching gigabit-like connections, the fastest plan also adds a digital voice landline, plus a Visa prepaid card, and a free router rental.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Verizon plans for businesses. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs.