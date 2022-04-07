Tech & Community
NextPit

Best Verizon business phone and data plans

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Best Verizon business phone and data plans
© Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock

Looking to upgrade your company's mobile lines to faster 5G connections and save money at the same time? Check out these deals from the mobile carrier for small and medium businesses and get unlimited calls, texts, and data for your employees and collaborators.

NEXTPITTV

Luckily, mobile plans for businesses are at the same time simpler and cheaper than consumer plans in general. With fewer *footnotes and caveats, it is considerably easier to save on mobile phone and data plans, choosing the right one for your company.

Jump to:

Cheapest Verizon phone plans

  Business Unlimited Start 2.0 Business Unlimited Plus 2.0 Business Unlimited Pro 2.0
Price per line without taxes $30 $35 $45
5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband
Data
  • Unlimited Data
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot (600 Kbps after 5 GB/line/month)
  • 100 GB Premium Data (slower unlimited data after that)
  • 50 GB premium hotspot data (up to 3 Mbps after)
  • Unlimited Premium Data
  • 100 GB premium hotspot data (up to 3 Mbps after)
Other Benefits
  • International data
  • Call filter spam blocker
  •  
  •  
  • International data
  • Call filter spam blocker
  • "Business Mobile Secure" package
  •  
  • International data
  • Call filter spam blocker
  • "Business Mobile Secure" package
  • 50% discount on the Table Pro plan
Check the offer* Sign up Sign up Sign up

In the phone plans department, all three current Verizon plans for businesses offer unlimited talk, text, and data using the 4G and 5G networks. The Plus and Pro plans add 5G ultra-wideband support (aka mmWave), for faster speeds and lower latency in selected markets.

While the Unlimited Pro plan offers no restriction on speeds or phone data allowances, the Plus plan restricts the top speed after using 100 GB of data (phone or mobile hotspot) in the month. It is worth noting that both the Plus and Pro plans restrict full speed hotspot access to 50 and 100 GB per month, respectively.

On top of that, all plans offer international data with up to 500 MB per day, plus a spam blocker for phone calls. The Plus plan adds a security package, while the Pro subscription includes a 50% discount on the Unlimited Tablet Pro plan.

NextPit Apple iPad Air Display
The new Apple iPad Air is one of the devices available with a Verizon Business Unlimited tablet plan / © NextPit

Best Verizon data and tablet plans

  Unlimited Tablet Start Unlimited Tablet Pro Unlimited Plus Data Device Unlimited Pro Data Device
Price per line without taxes $30 $40 $45 $75
5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband
Data
  • Unlimited Data
  • No mobile hotspot
  • 35 GB Premium Data + unlimited data
  • 15 GB Premium mobile hotspot + unlimited data
  • 60 GB Premium Data + unlimited data
  • 100 GB Premium Data + unlimited data
Check the offers* Apple iPad Air 5 for $649.99 (36x $18.05)
Apple iPad 9 for $359.99 (36x $9.99)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $569.99 (36x $15.83)		 Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L for $199.99 (36x $5.55)
Orbic Speed for $299.99 (36x $8.33)
Inseego MiFi M2100 for $399.99 (36x $11.11)

When it comes to data plans for tablets or wireless modem hotspots, all offers include unlimited data, with the Start plan not allowing the use of the tablet as a mobile hotspot, which is available in the Tablet Pro plan. The Pro option also adds faster data connections using the mmWave bands (Verizon's ultra-wideband network).

The Hotspot-exclusive data plans are even more straightforward, with both offering Ultra-wideband, and differing only in how much premium data is included: 60 GB in the Plus plan, and 100 GB in the Pro plan.

Faster Verizon fiber broadband connection plans

  Fios internet 100 Fios Internet 300 Fios internet 940
Price per line without taxes $69 $129 $249
Connection speed 100/100 Mbps 300/300 Mbps 940/880 Mbps
Notes
  • Activation fee: $49
  • Optional voice line ($25/month)
  • Router rental fee: $15/month
  • No activation fee
  • Optional voice line ($10/month)
  • Router rental fee: $15/month
  • No activation fee
  • Voice line included
  • No router rental fee
See the offers* Check Availability Check Availability Check Availability

For fast fiber broadband internet plans, Verizon offers its Fios service. It is worth checking the fine print when signing up, especially for the cheaper plans, which do not include a free router rental ($15 per month, and can be avoided if you already have a compatible Wi-Fi router).

Besides the faster speeds, approaching gigabit-like connections, the fastest plan also adds a digital voice landline, plus a Visa prepaid card, and a free router rental.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Verizon plans for businesses. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing