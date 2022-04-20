The Best AT&T phone and data plans for your mobile

Surpassed by T-Mobile in the number of subscribers in the US, AT&T is currently the third-biggest carrier in the country, with over 100 million subscribers. With nationwide coverage and a 5G deployment in full tilt, check which is the best AT&T phone and data plan for your needs.

AT&T offers not only unlimited contract plans but also prepaid options and fiber internet broadband access in selected markets, with up to 5 Gbps symmetrical connection speeds for video streaming, multiplayer games or online trading.

Smartphone deals when signing up for an AT&T Unlimited plan

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 12 50% off with an Unlimited plan To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Mini With an eligible trade-in To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Free with a contract plan To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max $700 off with an eligible trade-in To device database

Affiliate offer Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) To device database

The best AT&T Unlimited phone plans Value Plan Starter Plan Extra Plan Elite Plan Price without taxes $50 $65 $75 $85 5G Access Yes Data Unlimited data, talk & text Unlimited data, talk & text

+ 3 GB Hotspot Premium Data Unlimited data, talk & text

+ 50 GB Premium Data

+ 15 GB Hotspot Premium Data Unlimited premium data, talk & text

Unlimited Hotspot data

+ 40 GB Hotspot Premium Data Entertainment n/a 6 months of Stadia Pro game streaming 6 months of Stadia Pro game streaming 6 months of Stadia Pro game streaming

HBO Max subscription Other Benefits Spam blocking

Unlimited international texting Spam blocking

Unlimited international texting Spam blocking

Unlimited international texting

Identity monitoring & safe browsing Spam blocking

Unlimited international texting

Identity monitoring & safe browsing Check the offer* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Discounted pricing** n/a $48.75 $56.25 $63.75 **Available for selected military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers. Requires a document check and conditions apply. Taxes and additional fees are not included.

For consumer phone contracts, all current AT&T plans offer unlimited data, talk, and text using the 4G and 5G networks. The more expensive plans differentiate themselves by including extra hotspot data and premium phone data at the fastest speeds available in your region.

All plans except for the Value option also include 6 months of the Google Stadia streaming game service. And the Elite plan adds an HBO Max subscription.

It is worth noting that it is possible to drop the monthly prices by adding more lines to the plans, which can get as low as $30/month per line with the Starter plan.

Cheap AT&T prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans 8 GB (online-only) 5 GB 15 GB Unlimited Price per line without taxes $25 (with a 12-month prepayment, $300)

$33 (3-month prepayment, $99) $30 $40 $50 5G Access No, 4G-only Yes Data 8 GB data 5 GB data 15 GB data Unlimited data Other Benefits Unlimited talk and text

Fraud call blocking

Mobile hotspot

Rollover data Unlimited talk and text

Fraud call blocking

Mobile hotspot

Rollover data Unlimited talk and text

Fraud call blocking

Mobile hotspot

Rollover data Unlimited talk and text

Fraud call blocking

Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico

Optional mobile hotspot ($10/month) Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

If you want to save money every month and know how much data you use on the phone, it is worth checking out the prepaid options offered by AT&T. The carrier offers plans as low as $25/month, when prepaying for 12 months in advance.

All plans also include unlimited voice calls and text messages. Additionally, the Unlimited prepaid plans also offer 5G access, and cover data, voice, and text usage in both Mexico and Canada.

Fast AT&T fiber internet broadband plans 300 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 Gig 2 Gig 5 Gig Price per line without taxes $55 $65 $80 $110 $180 Connection speed 300/300 Mbps 500/500 Mbps 1000/1000 Mbps 2000/2000 Mbps 5000/5000 Mbps Notes No equipment fee

Up to $99 installation fee

Internet security package No equipment fee

Up to $99 installation fee

Internet security package No equipment fee

Up to $99 installation fee

Internet security package

HBO Max included No equipment fee

Up to $99 installation fee

Internet security package

HBO Max included No equipment fee

Up to $99 installation fee

Internet security package

HBO Max included Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

For fast internet access at home, with online gaming, movie streaming, and more, AT&T offers fiber broadband connections in selected cities. Before signing, it is worth checking for fiber availability. The main plans on offer already include the equipment fee, which can go as high as $15/month on rival Verizon.

With AT&T Fiber it is also possible to get 6-month free on Google Stadia Pro game streaming by clicking on this link, but this deal is valid only until May 27th.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best AT&T plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.