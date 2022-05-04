Tech & Community
The Best Mint Mobile prepaid phone plans for your mobile

Mint Mobile is an independent phone carrier in the United States, famous for having actor Ryan Reynolds as the company's public face (and part-owner). With nationwide coverage in the US, the company uses T-Mobile's network for its prepaid plans, including 5G speeds. Check below for the best and cheapest 5G prepaid plans offered by the company.

Jump to:

Smartphone deals when signing up for a Mint Mobile prepaid plan

As a prepaid carrier, Mint Mobile doesn't offer the same big discounts on smartphones. On the other hand, new customers can get deals on the plans themselves by buying the phones from the company. Be sure to check this section as we plan to update it as soon as new deals arrive.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 main screen
Mint Mobile is offering for free 6 months of its prepaid plans with the iPhone SE 2022

Cheap Mint Mobile prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans

  4 GB 10 GB 15 GB Unlimited
Price per line without taxes
  • $15
  • $20
  • $25
  • $30
5G Access 5G Nationwide Access
Data
  • 4 GB
  • 10 GB
  • 15 GB
  • Unlimited data
  • 35 GB at full speed, then reduced speeds
Other Benefits
  • Unlimited talk & texts
  • Free calls to Canada & Mexico
  • Voice over Wi-Fi calls
  • Unlimited talk & texts
  • Free calls to Canada & Mexico
  • Voice over Wi-Fi calls
  • 5 GB of hotspot data
Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

Compared to the big carriers, Mint Mobile offers a concise range of plans, which basically changes only by the amount of mobile data available - 4, 10, 15, or unlimited GBs per month.

All Mint Mobile plans include 5G access with compatible devices and unlimited voice calls and texts, including to Canada and Mexico. The unlimited plan offers 35 GB of high-speed data connections, after which the user may experience slower speeds.

Be aware that prices are for the 3-month plan, and the carrier only offers renewals for 3, 6, or 12 months.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Mint Mobile plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.

