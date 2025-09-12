Whoop has earned popularity in the wearable space, mainly for its screen-free fitness devices that offer focused tracking with fewer distractions than smartwatches. Users get detailed health insights directly on their phones. But what if your Whoop data is being shared without your permission?

A new class action lawsuit claims that Whoop is doing just that, sharing sensitive user data without consent.

The wearable maker is now under fire for alleged data misuse and privacy violations, which were first reported by Top Class Actions. Filed by plaintiff Steven Lomeli in federal court in California, the lawsuit alleges that Whoop sends users’ in-app activity and vitals, recorded by its devices, to a third-party entity called Segment, without informing users or obtaining permission.

Whoop Allegedly Shared Health Data and Video History

The data allegedly shared includes heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure insights, stress levels, and sleep patterns, among others, which may violate the state's Confidentiality of Medical Information Act.

In addition to wellness metrics, Whoop is also accused of sharing users’ activity within the app, including personal guidance and fitness videos such as workout tutorials and recommendations. This is said to violate the federal Video Privacy Protection Act.

According to the complaint, the data collected from wellness tracking and video engagement features is sent to Segment for research and analysis at its facilities.

Whoop 5.0 besides Whoop MG. They are differentiated by the new "medically graded" ECG sensor in the latter.

Lomeli argues that this practice contradicts Whoop’s own privacy policy, which claims to protect user data and "never sell" it. The company states it only uses aggregated and pseudonymized data for research, yet the lawsuit suggests otherwise.

It’s still unclear whether the shared data includes personally identifiable information such as names, demographic attributes, or biometric details.

Plaintiff Encourages Whoop Users to Join the Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks damages and aims to hold Whoop accountable. The plaintiff is also calling on other Whoop users, particularly those who purchased memberships or watched videos in the mobile app, to join the legal action.

We’ve reached out to Whoop for comment on the lawsuit.

Separately, Whoop is currently embroiled in a dispute with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its new blood pressure insights feature. The FDA alleges that the feature qualifies as a medical device due to the nature of its function and wants Whoop to disable the tool.

In the meantime, are you one of the Whoop users who accessed video content?