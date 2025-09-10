Everyone Has Been Waiting for this Function - New Smart Ring Revealed

Smart rings have now established themselves as serious competitors to classic wearables. They are compact, look stylish, and are particularly suitable for all those who want smart functions but prefer to wear an analog watch. The Imiki Ring 2 fulfills exactly this role - and also offers a feature that has hardly been found in smart rings to date.

While smart rings were still more of a niche product a few years ago, they are now firmly in the mainstream. Their range of functions is very similar to that of smartwatches, albeit with some limitations. Some features are only gradually being introduced. A good example of this is the new Imiki Ring 2, which we were able to take a closer look at at IFA 2025.

Imiki Ring 2 with an exciting function

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the Ring 2 is the first model in its price range to combine precise health monitoring with a Bluetooth remote control and a small motor for haptic feedback. It is doubtful whether this very specific statement of a "world first" actually does justice. However, the decisive factor is something else: the price-performance ratio is hard to beat.

For 99.99 euros, the stainless steel ring offers a whole range of sensors. It continuously measures the heart rate, records the heart rate variability (HRV), determines the oxygen content in the blood (SpO₂), and monitors the body temperature. The data collected is then evaluated and converted into individual reports on sleep, stress levels, and recovery phases.

The ring is not a certified medical device. The manufacturer does, however, state that the ring's accuracy comes close to professional medical tools in many areas.

The ring also registers tiredness and mood swings. Cycle tracking with period forecasts is also part of the range of functions. However, we were not yet able to test how precise the results actually are in everyday life at the IFA.

Imiki Ring 2 - Sensors / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Touch operation and vibration feedback

In addition to the health features, the Imiki Ring 2 integrates a smart touch remote control. This allows smartphones, tablets, and even smart home devices to be controlled via Bluetooth - simply using a small touch field on the ring. In our first practical test, a long tap was enough to take a photo. It is also possible to control music players or turn pages while reading.

However, the vibration function is particularly interesting and has rarely been found in smart rings to date. Here, the ring not only offers notifications and call signals, but also the option of being used as a silent alarm clock or as a reminder function. The intensity remains weaker than that of a smartphone, but is easily sufficient for everyday use, which was confirmed during the hands-on test.

With touch control and vibration feedback, Imiki wants to position the Ring 2 as a replacement for smartwatches. Whether it will actually make them superfluous in the long term remains to be seen. However, the first impression of the model was convincing.

Imiki Ring 2 in the case / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Technical data at a glance:

Housing: 7.5 x 2.5 millimetres

Weight: 5.2 grams

Colors: Black, silver

Battery: 300 mAh with case (3 to 7 days runtime)

Battery: 17 mAh without case

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Water resistance: up to 5 ATM

The Imiki Ring 2 will go on sale in October 2025. It will be available in ring sizes 8 to 13 and is priced at 99.99 euros. The manufacturer guarantees two years of software update support.