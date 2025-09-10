Apple Updates all Watch Models and Scores with a Long-Awaited Feature

In the shadow of the brand new iPhone 17 family, Apple has also made a big push with the Apple Watch. The line-up has been expanded to include the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3. Included: a new satellite feature for the Ultra and a long-awaited blood pressure sensor.

For the first time in three years, there are three new models. In addition to the Series 11 and the new Ultra, Apple is once again presenting a new generation of the SE - now in its third generation.

There are improvements in both design and functionality. All three models feature 5G, with Apple relying on new modems overall. In addition to the aforementioned blood pressure feature, there are further health updates. The battery life and charging speed have also been improved.

Apple Watch Series 11: Thinner and more robust

The Apple Watch 11 is not only slimmer, but also twice as scratch-resistant thanks to Ion-X glass. A new 5G modem and enhanced health features are also on board. High blood pressure can be detected via the optical heart sensor, although not every variant can be measured reliably. The test will have to show whether the function is as useful as we hope.

Another new feature is a sleep score that evaluates sleep phases based on your data and professional expertise. We already know this from other manufacturers - it's great that Apple is following suit here for all three models.

The functions of the new Apple Watch Series 11 at a glance. / © Apple / nextpit

The display features the Liquid Glass design of watchOS 26 and fresh watch faces. Under the hood is the S10 processor, and next to it is the improved battery, which should now last up to 24 hours. In terms of fast charging, 30 minutes on the power supply gives you a whopping 80 percent capacity - and five minutes is enough to ensure eight hours of sleep tracking.

Apple has opted for recycled aluminum (jet black, silver, rose gold, space grey) and titanium (natural, gold, slate) for the materials. There are also new wristbands: a reflective Nike strap and fresh Hermès editions. The Series 11 starts from 449 euros, pre-order now, delivery from 19 September.

Apple Watch SE 3: a really fine update

Even newcomers are not left out of the Apple Watches today. The new Apple Watch SE 3 comes with an always-on display and the S10 chip. Overall, a lot of improvements have been made compared to its predecessor. Flick gestures are supported, and new and familiar health features (sleep apnea detection, sleep score, accident detection) have been introduced.

There is also 5G support, a speaker for media playback, and a faster charging process: 15 minutes provide power for eight hours of use. In total, the battery runs for up to 18 hours.

The functions of the new Apple Watch SE 3 at a glance. / © Apple / nextpit

The SE 3 starts at a price of 269 euros. There is a choice of polar star and midnight colors. As you can imagine, pre-ordering also starts today. Delivery, which is also identical for all watches, will start on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: The best gets even better

The highlight and flagship of the Apple Watches is and remains the Ultra series. Following last year's rather delicate update, Apple is now delivering the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and is upgrading the device both visually and functionally.

The wide-angle OLED provides more visible surface area with the same large housing - Apple is seizing the opportunity and calling it the "largest Apple Watch display ever".

There is also satellite support, which benefits Messages and Find My, among others. According to Apple, Emergency SOS and "Where is?" are included free of charge for two years. The functions will probably also make it to our climes, but there is still no information on when this will start in Germany.

The functions of the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 at a glance. / © Apple / nextpit

Blood pressure measurement and sleep score are also integrated into the new Ultra Watch, as you can imagine. The Ultra 3 has improved the battery: outdoor fans should now be able to be on the move for up to 42 hours at a time. The fun is available in natural or black, complemented by new wristbands.

Apple is also accepting pre-orders immediately and will start shipping on September 19. In terms of price, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pocket - at least 899 euros will be due here.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that all new models are based on the S10 chip and a new 5G modem - even the SE series benefits from this. The long-awaited blood pressure feature is available, although its use is still limited. With the Sleep Core, Apple is catching up with the competition, and the Series 11 is also more robust than the previous models.

All in all, Apple delivers a solid update that doesn't cause any real sensations, but definitely doesn't disappoint. Those who own last year's models will probably not find many reasons to buy again this year. But as soon as we receive the test devices and can tell you more about them, we'll discuss them again.