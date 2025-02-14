You can currently enjoy an app bundle consisting of eight premium applications. These are usually only available for a fee, but if you're quick, you can currently get them for free. And, of course, the apps will remain free to use even after the offer has expired.

In their own app stores, Google and Apple offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Pro apps that are currently free (Android)

Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ($5.99 ) - With this app, you can create a professional passport photo, ideal for renewing your ID card. At least if such a renewal is due by May 2025. From this date on, new rules will apply, including a ban on self-taken passport photos. (4.4 stars, 3,460 ratings)

Traffix: Traffic Simulator ($1.99 ) - This app is an entertaining traffic simulator for your smartphone. Perfect if you have to wait for a delayed train and want to pass the time. (4.3 stars, 13,000 ratings)

Railroads - Train Simulator ($1.99 ) - If you're a railroad fan, this app is just the thing for you. The simulator offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of trains. The developer is the same as for the previous app. (3.8 stars, 2,680 ratings)

Spirit Level Pro - Ruler ($2.79 ) - If you don't have a real spirit level at hand, you can use this practical app on your smartphone. Please note, however, that the accuracy can vary from device to device. This is because the app is based on the values measured by the hardware. (4.1 stars, 1,050 ratings)

Premium apps that are currently free (iOS)

Hack RUN ($11.96 ) - In this game, you take on the role of a hacker and crack the systems of secret organizations, but beware–there are in-app purchases. (4.2 stars, 117 ratings)

Aqueduct 101 ($2.99 ) - A creative puzzle game in which you build aqueducts and get water flowing. Real fun for puzzle fans and a great way to pass the time. (4.8 stars, 254 ratings)

The Bug Butcher ($0.99 ) - Behind this app is a humorous jump 'n' run shooter game in which you have to eliminate giant bugs. Simple and fun; also great as a side activity. (3.8 stars, 11 ratings)

Endless Archery ($1.99 ) - As the name suggests, this game is all about archery–endlessly, of course. Also an ideal game to pass the time with simple mechanics. (4.7 stars, 423 ratings)

Free apps with traps–what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long, and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.