Top 5 Apps of the Week: Fate War, Luck by Chance, and More!

How has your week been treating you? Whether you’re preparing for an exhilarating weekend filled with activities or opting for a more relaxed vibe, there’s an abundance of apps and games that are worth your time.

In this week’s roundup, we share our favorite mobile applications and games for both Android and iPhone users. We’ve diligently sifted through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to highlight five exceptional titles that we’ve personally tried and loved. Whether you’re seeking immersive gaming experiences or tools to boost your productivity, there’s certainly something here for everyone to enjoy.

Fate War (Android and iOS)

Fate War offers an interesting premise. I step into the shoes of a chieftain of a small, displaced tribe. My responsibility? To lead my tribe in such a way that it ends up as something bigger, stronger, and more resilient. I love the moody visuals that add atmosphere to the entire game, while shifting seasons and day-night cycles offer a different way of conveying the passage of time.

Gameplay is pretty much done in phases: build my village, gather resources, manage my people, fend off mystical monsters, and engage in some light strategic skirmishes. I can play in either portrait or landscape mode, which is cool since this comes in handy on long commutes or when I want to dive deeper into management.

The day-night shifts I mentioned earlier? They are not just there for cosmetic purposes, as they really influence how fast my tribe grows or how vulnerable I have become. This is a refreshing twist for mobile strategy games that often stick to predictable rhythms. Overall, while challenging, it is not impossible to do as the gameplay tends to focus more on survival than micromanagement.

Overall, I would say that Fate War is a rich and layered mobile strategy sim. This is more than just building a city, but rather, it concerns leading a living, breathing culture via seasons of hardship and change. As the saying goes, everything falls and rises on leadership. Just what kind of leader am I?

Growbot (Android and iOS)

Point-and-click adventures like Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max from LucasArts left a lasting impression on me while growing up. Fast forward to today, and Growbot does offer that bit of nostalgia on the smartphone, albeit with far superior graphics and music today. Absolutely charming, I must say.

The stunning, hand-drawn world is definitely a sight to behold. I play the role of Nara, a go-getter growbot in training, trying to save my biopunk space station from a mysterious crystalline blight. The environments feel alive with lush plants, quirky alien life, and a visual storytelling style that stands out immediately. When paired with ambient, soothing music, I simply melt into a cozy, immersive vibe.

Controls are smooth and intuitive. Just tap to move, tap to interact, and drag items together to combine them. The smart inventory system will store permanent and one-off items neatly, making puzzle-solving feel streamlined and less cluttered.

Overall, this is a compact mobile gaming experience that is perfect for a single cozy session. It does not take too long to finish it, and can be treated as a dessert on a weekend. Those who want epic, long gameplay will be disappointed, but it is nice to 'snack' on shorter games once in a while, and Growbot delivers exactly that.

Cursa (Android and iOS)

Learning is a life-long experience, and I guess in this fast-paced century, having courses on your smartphone is one way to learn, no matter how time-strapped one is. Cursa markets itself as a free learning companion packed with video, audio, and text courses across loads of subjects—programming, finance, design, and languages, among others.

I was impressed by the amount of content bundled for free. Of course, the idea of earning a certificate at the end of each course is another way of enticing me to sign up. While it might not be too useful in helping me find a job elsewhere, it is certainly satisfying to see it in my email.

Cursa works best when used daily. First, I pick a course, hit play, and I am good to go. As lessons progress, there is a healthy mix of quizzes and exercises to test what I've learned. Those who are more social can enjoy the discussion space to chat with other learners or watch videos explaining similar topics. With progress tracking, there is a sense of anticipation and achievement to keep you going.



Since it is free, I found videos pulled from YouTube to be distracting at times, but this does not happen to me very often. It is pretty much a super handy pocket university that does not overpromise and underdeliver, but offers enough knowledge in bite-sized nuggets to constantly improve and grow.

Share the Meal (Android and iOS)

World hunger is something that should be eradicated in this century, considering the abundant resources we have in the world, but the lop-sidedness of things does throw a spanner in the works, doesn't it? ShareTheMeal is one way where I can do my tiny bit by donating a meal to someone in need using nothing but a tap.

I like the simple user interface that is friendly and easy to navigate, and I also love the glow of warmth and happiness that comes from within after making a choice that could potentially carve a smile on somebody else's face halfway across the world. In this age of instant gratification, instant change is possible, isn't it?

There is a list of existing campaigns that I can scroll through, which range from emergency relief to community nutrition programs. Once I find something that I resonate with, I can tap to donate as little as a meal’s worth. The payment process is quick and smooth. I liked that you could set one-time donations or opt for a monthly plan if you want to make an ongoing impact.

Do you want to be part of the solution to ending world hunger? This app might be able to help you take that first step. / © nextpit

The journey doesn't stop after the donation ends. There is also a little progress tracker or update to refer to. At times, stories or photos from the projects I've supported will keep me updated on what's happening. At least I can see and know the concrete change of my giving. Above all, the community aspect that lets me create or join challenges with friends is another accountable aspect that makes this app worth having to change the world.

Luck by Chance (Android only)

I recently gave Luck by Chance...a chance (see what I did there?), and here’s my impression of the app. Basically, it looks pretty yet functional enough to work without requiring reading a manual. The uncluttered vibe it exudes certainly makes it easier for those who are indecisive, like me.

I am presented with a slew of decision-making options like flipping a coin, rolling the dice, spinning a wheel, or picking a random name. Of course, all of these are digital, so there is no need to look for extra material on the side to come up with a wheel or anything. Heck, there’s even a Magic 8‑Ball and an emoji or color picker if you just want something whimsical.

It has certainly added an element of surprise to my day, as decision-making becomes fun. Whenever I can’t choose what to wear or what snack to grab, I just let the app flip a coin or spin a wheel. It’s silly, but it’s oddly satisfying. I especially enjoyed the list picker that loads a list of stuff that I would like to do (chores, urgh, the bane of my existence!) before getting started.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Free / None / None / No Download Luck by Chance (Android)

Put your indecision to bed with this rather nifty app. / © nextpit

What makes it special for me? It is instant and reliable. There is no need for permissions or data collection; all I need to do is launch it and go. Best of all? This app doesn't judge me when the choices are...well, "poor" in a sense. I find it useful also when you work at the office, and nobody can ever decide on what they want for lunch.

How fast does time fly! Do visit us next week for a new list of the Top 5 apps.