Top 5 Apps of the Week: Wargroove 2, Immersity, and More!

How has your week unfolded? Whether you're gearing up for an action-packed weekend or planning a laid-back one, there’s a plethora of apps and games that deserve your attention.

This week, we present our top selections of mobile applications and games for your Android device or iPhone. We’ve carefully explored the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to bring you five standout titles that we've personally tested and enjoyed. From engaging games to productivity-enhancing apps, there's truly something for everyone to discover.

Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition (Android and iOS)

I gave Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition a go on my smartphone, and wow — this one’s a proper strategy game to carry around, making it worth the admission price alone. At first, I was hesitant to try it due to concerns about how it would translate to a smaller screen, but after just a few missions, I was totally hooked.

Right off the bat, everything looks amazing. The pixel art style is bright, detailed, and just full of charm. It has a classic vibe, but everything feels polished and modern. The animations are fun, the music is super catchy, and the whole thing just feels like a full console game—but shrunk down perfectly for mobile.

Gameplay-wise, it’s all turn-based tactics. You move your units across a grid, capture buildings, manage resources, and try to outsmart your enemy. Each commander has their special power—called a “Groove”—which can significantly alter the flow of a battle if timed correctly. There’s a good mix of unit types, too, and figuring out the best combo for each mission kept things fresh. Some of the maps can be brutal if you’re not paying attention, but in a good way. It makes every move feel important.

Overall, Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition is one of the best mobile ports I’ve played in a while. It’s deep, stylish, and just fun to sink hours into. Whether you’re new to turn-based strategy or you’ve been craving something with real tactical depth on your phone, this is absolutely worth checking out.

Haikyu!! Fly High (Android and iOS)

I gave Haikyu!! Fly High a try but have not watched the anime, so I cannot really identify whether everything is true to the show. However, the visuals are great, with everything looking clean and vibrant.

Gameplay-wise, it's not your typical sports game where you're manually serving and spiking. Instead, it's more of a strategy-RPG setup. You build a team, assign positions, upgrade skills, and then matches play out mostly automatically. You do get moments to trigger special moves, which look great, but you’re more of a coach than a player here. I wish I had more control during the actual matches, but it still felt satisfying when my team pulled off a clean win.

I liked the amount of content within, which includes a story mode that follows the anime, training modes to upgrade my players, and various events and daily tasks. There's also a gacha system to unlock new players, which can be fun if you enjoy collecting (I don't!). Still, I gave it a go and managed to pull a few high-ranking characters early on, which helped keep me hooked.

Overall, Haikyu!! Fly High feels like it was made for fans of the series. It’s not super deep as a volleyball sim, but if you’re in it for the characters, the animations, and building up your dream team, there’s definitely fun to be had. I’m not sure it’ll stick with me long-term, but for now, I’m enjoying the ride.

Habit Share (Android and iOS)

I tried out Habit Share – HabitRix recently, and it’s honestly one of the most low-key effective habit trackers I’ve used. It doesn’t try too hard to impress with flashy features — it just focuses on making habit tracking simple, clear, and somewhat satisfying.

The first thing I noticed was how clean the layout is. A grid of colored tiles greets me, and each tile represents a habit. Every time I check something off, the app fills in that square for the day, and watching those streaks build up feels surprisingly motivating. It’s kind of like building a wall of progress, one square at a time.

Setting up habits is super fast. All I need to do is name it, pick an icon and a color, and decide how often I want to do it. I can make it daily, every few days, specific weekdays — there’s quite a bit of flexibility. I liked that I could tap on any past day to retroactively check something off if I forgot to log it earlier. That little grace period goes a long way when you’re trying to stay honest, but life gets busy.

Want to start a brand new habit to replace old ones? This app might be useful. / © nextpit

HabitRix hits that sweet spot between being simple and being useful. It doesn’t nag me with notifications, it doesn’t guilt-trip me when I miss a day, and it doesn’t take forever to set up. If you just want something to quietly help you build better habits — and maybe rope in a buddy for mutual motivation, this is a solid choice.

Sway (Android and iOS)

What is Sway all about? For starters, it’s a surprisingly fun way to kill a few minutes and flex a little trivia muscle. The vibe is casual but competitive, and it kind of hooked me faster than I expected. After all, I do have this competitive streak in me to find out whether I am smarter than the rest of the people around me, but I often disappoint myself.

The whole concept of Sway is simple: select a topic, get matched with someone, and go head-to-head answering questions as fast as you can. The topics are super varied—everything from pop culture and memes to sports, geography, and even some oddly niche ones like “’90s Cartoons” or “Dog Breeds.” I liked that I could just tap on whatever I was in the mood for and dive straight into a match.

Matches are fast. Seriously, it takes less than a minute to complete. I answer a few rapid-fire questions, and whoever scores better (and quicker) wins. There’s this cool little mechanic where I represent my city on a leaderboard, so I'm not just playing for myself, but my city's pride and honor are at stake!

Visually, the app’s bright and clean. It’s got that modern, bubbly interface with smooth animations and easy swiping. Everything feels intuitive—no clutter, no long menus. I didn’t have to dig through a bunch of settings to get started, which I always appreciate.

Think you're an expert in a particular subject matter? Test your mettle against others in this game. / © nextpit

Sway felt ike a modern take on the trivia app formula. It doesn’t overwhelm me with features, and it’s great for when I want a quick mental warm-up or just a fun way to pass the time. It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely one of those apps I’ll keep around for when I want to challenge my brain without getting too serious.

Immersity for Mobile (Android and iOS)

I must say, Immersity for Mobile has been one of the most unexpectedly cool apps I’ve tried in a while. The whole idea behind it is super simple—but really powerful. I simply have to select any regular photo from my gallery (or snap one), and the app basically turns it into a short, depth-rich video clip. Think of it like my still photo coming to life with a cinematic kind of movement.

What impressed me right away was how clean the interface is. It did not overload me with fancy controls, but at the same time, it provided me with enough creative input to make each result feel custom. I get to play around with depth, focus, camera motion, and a few atmospheric filters. It's kind of like giving my photos a second life, especially older ones that I'd normally just scroll past in your gallery.

I tested it on a few travel shots and portraits, and the results were genuinely striking. There’s a subtle parallax effect where the background shifts behind the subject, giving it an almost cinematic look, as if it were shot on a drone or with professional gear. It works best with clear foreground/background separation, but even flat images come out looking way more dynamic than expected.

With an entirely smooth exporting session without funny, weird watermarks or compression, it makes social media integration a snap. It requires a relatively newer and beefy smartphone to handle all the behind-the-scenes processing, so those with entry-level smartphones might want to avoid this.

With that, this list has come to an end. Check back next week for a brand new selection of the Top 5 apps of the week.