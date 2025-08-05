Each fortnight, the nextpit team cobbles together an exciting collection of apps for both Android and iPhone devices that are normally paid, but can be downloaded for free for a limited time only. Why not check out our list and see if there are any apps worthy enough to be added to your device's app collection? However, these are limited-time offers, so act fast!

This compilation is different from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth reviews and insights on the listed apps. Rather, we've picked out these apps primarily because they are currently offered for free! Do understand that these are time-sensitive offers, so we can’t guarantee whether they will be available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for too long. It’s best to download and install them sooner rather than later. Do keep a lookout for advertisements, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription pitfalls that may arise.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Rock Icon Pack ( $0.99 ): Life doesn't have to be colorful, as this is a rock-solid icon pack.

): Life doesn't have to be colorful, as this is a rock-solid icon pack. Garis Lines Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): Line up this icon pack if you prefer a snazzy design to your everyday user experience.

): Line up this icon pack if you prefer a snazzy design to your everyday user experience. Orangediant Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): An icon pack that offers a unique, mono color take on your user interface.

): An icon pack that offers a unique, mono color take on your user interface. SDA Hymnal ( $0.99 ): A digital repository of hymns for those who are part of the SDA denomination.

): A digital repository of hymns for those who are part of the SDA denomination. DogTok ( $2.99 ): Take the results of this app with a grain of salt, since there really isn't an actual dog translator around.

Free Android Games

Stroop Effect Test ( $3.49 ): Challenge your brain in this unique app that will hopefully also help your brain work more efficiently.

): Challenge your brain in this unique app that will hopefully also help your brain work more efficiently. Kids to Grandmasters Chess ( $5.49 ): The humble smartphone of today contains enough processing muscle to give most people a run for their money when it comes to chess.

): The humble smartphone of today contains enough processing muscle to give most people a run for their money when it comes to chess. Gravity Force ( $2.49 ): Collect as many asteroids as possible within the shortest time.

): Collect as many asteroids as possible within the shortest time. Non-stop Balloon Shooter ( $3.99 ): How fast are your reflexes? Take down as many balloons as you can.

): How fast are your reflexes? Take down as many balloons as you can. Monster Killer Pro ( $0.99 ): A top-down shooter where different characters bear various weapons to take down waves of enemies.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Toti Submarine VR Experience ( $0.99 ): Experience what it feels like to be in a submarine without having to get off your couch.

): Experience what it feels like to be in a submarine without having to get off your couch. Gradebook Pro ( $19.99 ): A classroom management tool that all teachers and educators might want to get.

): A classroom management tool that all teachers and educators might want to get. Pop Art ( $2.99 ): Transform all your photos into a pop art style.

): Transform all your photos into a pop art style. Coins Smart Budgeting ( $1.99 ): If you are having trouble balancing your monthly budget, this app is a good place to help you get started.

): If you are having trouble balancing your monthly budget, this app is a good place to help you get started. Wound Care Pro ( $4.99 ): Want to figure out how to give the best wound care on the fly? This app might help.

Free iPhone games

WordWhile ( $1.99 ): Power up your vocabulary with this game that is certainly worth your while!

): Power up your vocabulary with this game that is certainly worth your while! Lara Croft: Guardian of Light ( $9.99 ): You get to play the first couple of levels free, but will have to pay to unlock the rest of the game. Better some than none, right?

): You get to play the first couple of levels free, but will have to pay to unlock the rest of the game. Better some than none, right? Castle Ramble ( $1.99 ): Recover your castle from a horde of invading pigs with your trusty hammer.

): Recover your castle from a horde of invading pigs with your trusty hammer. Music Quiz ( $0.99 ): How well do you know your music library? Find out in this game!

): How well do you know your music library? Find out in this game! Sky Master Pixel Shooter ( $0.99 ): Shoot your way through a seemingly endless wave of enemies and stand your ground. Do you have the reflexes for it?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you come across a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments below.

Before downloading one of the apps mentioned, we recommend checking the app's details in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

We hope that you will enjoy these free games and apps! Do let us know if there are other titles for free by leaving your thoughts in the comments.