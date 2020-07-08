What Samsung's event invitation reveals about the new Galaxy Note 20

Although every day a new Android smartphone is introduced, we are looking forward to August 5th with great anticipation. Because on this day Samsung will present its new Galaxy Note 20. The official event announcement does not only reveal the launch date.

The color stands out clearly. Samsung has used metallic copper accents for the advertising campaign for the launch event - the same color as the Note 20 and S-Pen in Max Weinbach's latest leak. The fact that the leak could actually be real press photos is even clearer from the teaser video that Samsung distributed via YouTube:

At the beginning of August, it should be ready. Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event. And since we've already seen enough new S20 models this year, the event must be the launch of the new Note range. A teaser video shows the date when the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place. But not only that.

Here we can catch a glimpse of the S-Pen, which will be covered with the metallic paint. In the video, you can also see how a drop of the paint drips into water and forms a crown when dipped into it. This screams flagship, doesn't it? We are looking forward to August 5th, because then we will not only see the final design of the Galaxy Note 20, but also know its inner specs. And as we all know, those are what really count.

Two pictures of the alleged Galaxy Note 20 were 'accidentally' published on Samsung's Russian website. The design is causing a stir on the net, and you can see why. They are probably not leak-based rendering images from tech designers, but official promotional material from Samsung itself.

In recent years, Samsung has made an 'accidental' or perhaps intentional faux pas before almost every flagship presentation. Press photos or spec sheets of new product lines regularly appear on the Internet in advance. In contrast to the leaks of the rather unspectacular Galaxy S20 series, the pictures of the Galaxy Note 20 provide for real excitement after a tweet from leaker Max Weinbach.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

Twitter uses fawned over the design, calling it sexy. The two pictures show the presumed Galaxy Note 20 in fine gold-copper. The big camera hump is set off in a matching shiny color. The Note 20 already looks as if it would nestle fantastically in the palm of your hand.

The S-Pen is also shown on the pictures and was designed to match the color of the device. The two pictures are were found on the Russian Samsung website serving as a background image for the landing page of the Galaxy Note 10, but the camera design clearly shows that it can't be the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung has announced that it will stay away from IFA 2020 and hold its own digital event in September to present new products. So we'll probably have to wait a few more months until we get all the details about the new Galaxy Note.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will only have a 60Hz display

The news comes courtesy of Twitter leaker, Ice Universe. As well as the 60Hz refresh rate, the Note 20's display will reportedly be flat and have a wide bezel. The resolution will be 1080p. On the surface, this looks like a backward step for Samsung, which has already moved to 120Hz with its S20 line.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

The Galaxy Note 10 came with a 60Hz display and famously struggled with battery life issues. Could this be the reason Samsung has decided not to go with a 120Hz display for the follow-up? Given that high refresh rate displays can drain the battery rapidly, opting not to take the risk of further hurting your already poor battery life would make sense.

An Exynos 992 more powerful than the Snapdragon 865?

According to the Korean edition of the ZDNet site, Samsung has completed preparations for mass production of the Exynos 5nm chipset that the site believes will be the next Exynos 992 chipset. According to anonymous sources mentioned by ZDNet Korea, Samsung would still hesitate to integrate this new chip into its Galaxy Note 20 range.

The 5nm semiconductor manufacturing process alone could enable better performance and optimized resource consumption compared to the current Exynos 990 7nm. But according to ZDNet, this would not be the only improvement brought by this new Exynos processor.

The site argues that the Exynos 992 could incorporate better CPUs and GPUs (ARM Cortex-A78 and Mali-G78), with improved versions of the compute and graphics units than those found on the Galaxy S20. Still, according to ZDNet, these new components would allow the Exynos 992 to be 20% more powerful than a Snapdragon 865 and 25% more powerful than the Exynos 990 while consuming 50% less energy.

Benchmarks: Exynos 990 (Samsung) vs Snapdragon 865 (OnePlus) vs Kirin 990 (Huawei) Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ OnePlus 8 Pro Huawei P40 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 6187 6658 7122 6073 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 5285 6259 6613 5427 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 7462 7739 8864 3965 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 896/2737 911/2776 887 / 3313 754 / 2997 PassMark Memory 22045 23146 27118 16489 PassMark Disk 36311 87454 50083 65028

Once again, we must not forget that these are leaks supported by anonymous sources and therefore difficult to verify. Especially since our colleagues from Frandroid reported last April another leak from ZDNet Korea according to which the Exynos 992 would be engraved in 6nm, and not 5nm.

Moreover, improvements in performance figures mean nothing as they stand, until they have been verified by practical and software tests. For Samsung to inaugurate a new chipset on a Galaxy Note would be very strange and against the policy adopted by the manufacturer for years.

What is certain is that the current Exynos 990 has performance concerns that have more to do with resource consumption than raw power in my opinion. I saw this in my test of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Now all that remains is to see if Samsung will really put an end to the "Exynos vs Snapdragon" debacle.

Two versions of the Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 will again come in two versions. Whilst the basic version comes with a 6.7-inch display, the Plus model could get a 6.9-inch screen like in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The dimensions of the smaller Galaxy Note 20 (161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm) show that the new Note models will be even larger than the predecessors of the Galaxy Note 10 (151.0 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm) this year. Accordingly, the Note 20+ could become a real bruiser of a phone.

This is what the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could look like. / © Pigtou

The display design should be pleasing for many. According to the rendered images published by a collaboration between OnLeaks and Pigtou, Samsung does without an edge display with curved edges. Only a small hole punch interrupts the huge panel in the upper middle. The back of the Note 20 shows a quad camera, which is supposed to be equipped very similarly to the camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. At least the periscope lens is probably back once again.