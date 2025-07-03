Hot topics

Ugly but Practical? This Feature Makes the Nothing Headphone (1) Unique

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
250513 ELEKID White on White Void 16x9
© Nothing
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels

Read in other languages:

Français

Nothing launched its first wireless headset, the Nothing Headphone (1), on Tuesday, July 1. The appearance of this Bluetooth headset is very strange and does make you ponder its existence. However, that's not the most interesting thing about the Nothing Headphone (1). No, it's the famous "button", and a physical button at that, which makes it the Nothing Headphone (1)'s best selling point. This button activates a relatively unknown but extremely useful AI feature that could persuade you to purchase this Bluetooth headset.

The Nothing Headphone (1) has everything a very good wireless headphone needs. The audio signature was developed in collaboration with KEF, a globally recognized leader in high-fidelity audio. The headphones support the Bluetooth LDAC codec for sound transmission in HD. Its battery life of 35 hours with Active Noise Cancellation enabled and 80 hours when disabled is very respectable. With its asking price of $299, it is very attractive compared to the much more expensive AirPods Max (review) or the Sony WH-1000XM6 (review).

All of these are excellent. However, it's one of the three physical buttons on the Nothing Headphone (1) that interest me the most. The function behind this button almost justifies the purchase of the Nothing headset, or at least that's what I think.

A top view of the Nothing headphone, featuring a sleek design with buttons and a transparent surface.
It's the button at the top right of the headset that makes the Nothing Headphone (1) so interesting. / © Nothing.

There's more than meets the ears

The Nothing Headphone (1) deliberately dispensed with the usual touch-sensitive controls. Instead, there are three physical controls: a roller (wheel), a paddle (paddle), and button (knob). You can use the roller to control the volume and media playback. The paddle is used to change tracks. The button, the only one you should really be interested in, serves as a quick-access button. One of the shortcuts you can assign to this button is for the Nothing app's Essential Space.

Essential Space is an Android app launched by Nothing in March 2025. It's difficult to summarize what this app is all about in one sentence. It's basically a gallery for screenshots, an app for notes, and a to-do list in a single app. The whole thing is augmented with AI functions. I know, that means another AI app. But you're wrong on this count of it being the same old as Essential Space is different.

When you take a screenshot or a voice memo with your smartphone, it is automatically saved in Essential Space. The app can then create to-do lists, analyze your screenshots, and link them to the time, date, and location data. This also works with Voice Memos. You can hold a mini-monologue in the morning where you describe everything in detail that you need to do for the day, and the app then summarizes the entire shebang in a to-do list with goals that you can tick off as soon as they are completed.

With the "button" of the Nothing Headphone (1), you can launch Essential Space. When I'm listening to music or watching a movie or series, I often have ideas and thoughts that run through my head. The fact that I can record them directly via the Headphone (1) and then organize them and turn them into something productive and/or creative is great.

The only catch is that this shortcut only works with a Nothing smartphone. You also have to own a Nothing account to use the Essential Space app. However, exclusive features for headphones and headsets are not new. Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi all do this, but I found Nothing's "all-in-one" approach to AI features with Essential Space to be very interesting. More interesting, indeed, than a sterile and superficial debate about the design of the Nothing Headphone (1), which is sometimes described as ugly, sometimes as cool.

What do you think about this feature of the Nothing Headphone (1)? Do you think I'm exaggerating and that this feature is far too niche to be interesting? Have you tried the Essential Space app yet?

Source: Nothing

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing