Samsung has announced its next Unpacked event, where its next-generation foldable smartphones and wearables would break cover. The South Korean tech giant has set the event for July 9 in New York, and it will be streamed live for anyone to tune in. Here's what to expect and how to watch.

How to Watch the Samsung Unpacked Event

The upcoming Unpacked is one of the most anticipated tech events in the middle of the year. Unlike last year's event, which was held in Paris, the company is returning to New York this time, specifically in Brooklyn.

The in-person event will include an opening keynote at 10:00 AM ET (4:00 PM CET). As usual, it will be livestreamed simultaneously on Samsung's website and official channels, including YouTube.

What to Expect: New 'Ultra' Foldable, FE Phones, and Wearables

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones, which are successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), have been extensively leaked, offering little surprise for avid fans. However, these are still likely to bring surprises in terms of features and changes. There's no official confirmation on the names, but consensus suggests they will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While it was initially believed there might also be a new Ultra-branded foldable device, recent sources suggest this is part of Samsung's marketing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will feature an overhaul and a thinner build rather than appearing as a separate Ultra Fold model.

But Ultra fans shouldn't fret, as there might be a standalone Ultra foldable from the company after all, though it may not be ready anytime soon. Instead, this might receive a separate launch treatment.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 versus the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 in terms of thickness. / © YouTube/TheSINZA

Apart from the two flagship foldables, Samsung could also introduce the first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which has also been subject to leaks. This device is said to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and will share most of the features and design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it may run on a different chipset.

At the same time, there's a possibility that the Galaxy S25 FE may appear at the event instead of having a separate announcement later this year. This would somehow fast-track the arrival of the Galaxy S24 FE's successor.

Beyond the new foldable devices, Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup is also expected to be refreshed. Accordingly, the company is bringing back the Classic model in the form of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, along with the standard Galaxy Watch 8. Both watches are seen to carry the new squircle design.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also expected to see a successor, believed to be named the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

Interestingly, Samsung is already running a reservation program where you can get Samsung credits that you can use when purchasing the new Galaxy devices. You also get a chance to win up to $5,000 worth of credits in the US.

With the event taking place in less than two weeks, we're likely to see more leaks and hear more details along the way. Which of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices are you most looking forward to seeing? We'd like to hear your thoughts.