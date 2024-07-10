The two Samsung series, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold, are undoubtedly among the best foldables out there. Both models are now in their sixth generation and are set to hit stores soon. In contrast to the previous models, however, the new devices offer a different, albeit not unexpected, focus. I took a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in advance as part of a hands-on event.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: All deals

Design and display Visually, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is not very different from its direct predecessor. Although it looks a little more angular with a total weight of 239 grams, it is around 14 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That should not play too much of a role in everyday use. What is far more interesting is whether Samsung was able to reduce the size of the main camera module noticeably or significantly reduce the visible crease in the middle of the screen. However, after my inspection, I have to provide a negative answer sadly. Both of these are nitpicking at a high level. In contrast, the lack of IP certification against dust is a bigger problem. However, the smartphone is IPX8 waterproof. Pros: Up to 2,600 nits of brightness.

Foldable and large.

120 Hz refresh rate. Cons: Visible crease in the display.

Usefulness of the foldable display remains limited.

Only IPX8 certification. We also see the infamous display crease on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. / © Artem Sandler / nextpit From a technical point of view, the AMOLED display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 6.3 inches across diagonally when folded and a full 7.6 inches when unfolded. Both screens deliver an adaptive refresh rate of between 1 and 120 Hz, which should be perfectly adequate for the majority of smartphone users. What is even more exciting, however, is how the display impressed with a brightness of up to 2,600 nits. In everyday use, this means the screen should be easy to read even under direct sunlight. Finally, here's a little something for those S Pen diehards: Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also supports the traditional Samsung stylus.

Software The software, including Galaxy AI, is supposed to be the major highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone and set it apart from previous models. Although this year's foldable from Samsung is still based on Android, the device impressed us with numerous AI functions this time. Of course, all this is just in theory. Pros: Many practical AI functions.

Seven years of updates. Cons: AI features remain not fully developed in some cases.

Some AI functions require Internet access. The artificial intelligence hidden in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 hails not only from Samsung but also (and especially) from collaborations with AI giants such as Google — aka Gemini. According to a Samsung spokesperson, the bottom line is the computing operations carried out on the smartphone benefit from Samsung's AI while computing processes outsourced to the cloud help augment it. So what exactly can the Galaxy Z Fold 6 do in terms of artificial intelligence? Quite a lot, apparently. Interested in Samsung's AI platform? Then be sure to read our detailed Samsung Galaxy AI review Note-taking assistants, browsing assistants, transcription assistants—the user is given a helping hand in all these areas. AI drawings are also possible. In other words, you scribble a pair of glasses on a picture and the dog in the photo is wearing them. Our self-experiment showed that the technology has not yet fully developed though. Meanwhile, the "Circle to Search" function, which is clearly based on Google Lens, is more practical. Similar functions also make it possible to solve complicated mathematical formulas. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also offers live translations and interpreting capabilities. Finally, a major highlight for anyone who buys the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is this: you can expect not only seven years of security updates but also seven years of software updates. Whether the display hinge can withstand such a long period is another question. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Performance and SoC The heart of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is the current flagship chipset from Qualcomm, which means the new Samsung foldable belongs to the current crème de la crème in terms of performance. The same applies to connectivity options which are also linked to the SoC. Pros: Flagship Qualcomm SoC. Cons: Pending our review. How powerful is the computing power of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Since we couldn't do real-world or synthetic benchmarks on the display units during a briefing with the phone, we will have to wait for our full review. However, one thing can already be said with certainty: Only a tiny fraction of us are likely to be dissatisfied with the performance of the new foldable, if at all. If you don't render videos using your smartphone, you can use it with confidence considering how the chip is backed up by 12 GB of RAM.

Photo and video quality The photo and video quality of a smartphone can only be determined to a limited extent based on the technical specifications alone. It is much more important to take sample photos in good and poor lighting conditions, using individual lenses, and in different modes. That's exactly what I wasn't able to do during the event, at least not to an adequate extent. So before a comprehensive review follows, you'll have to make do with what the technical specifications offer for better or worse. Pros: Front camera is located under the display. Cons: Front camera is located under the display. The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 consists of three lenses: a wide-angle sensor with a 50 MP resolution, a new ultra-wide angle sensor with 12 MP, and a telephoto sensor with 10 MP. The foldable also offers two front cameras on the internal and external displays. What is exciting regarding the selfie cameras is that the sensor embedded in the large screen is once again located under the display. This should make the front camera invisible on most accounts. In reality, however, it can still be easily spotted with the naked eye. This technology is still a long way from being ready for the market. In the picture, you can clearly see the supposedly invisible selfie camera under the display. / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Battery Different topic, same conclusion: If you want to know the battery life and charging time of a smartphone, you have to test it. That takes time. Consequently, I can only base my initial conclusion on the technical specifications in this department, and it is not going to be very accurate at all. The battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is "only" 4,400 mAh while most regular flagships can boast at least 5,000 mAh. The new foldable is therefore unlikely to break any records in terms of battery life. Pros: Waiting for the real-world tests and synthetic benchmarks. Cons: Waiting for the real-world tests and synthetic benchmarks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 technical specifications Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Internal: 7.6-inch LTPO OLED

2160 x 1850 pixels

1~120 Hz refresh rate

2160 x 1850 pixels 1~120 Hz refresh rate External: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED

2376 x 968 pixels

1~120 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 12 GB RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage

No storage expansion OS One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 Selfie Camera External: 10 MP, f/2.2

Internal: 4 MP, f/1.8 Battery 4,400 mAh

25 W wired charging

10 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP48 Dimensions and weight Closed: 2.68 x 6.04 x 0.47 in

68,1 x 153,5 x 12,1 mm

68,1 x 153,5 x 12,1 mm Opened: 5.22 x 6.04 x 0.22in

132,6 x 153,5 x 5,6 mm

132,6 x 153,5 x 5,6 mm 8.43 oz | 239 g