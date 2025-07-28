Google's Pixel 6a, which debuted in 2022, is making headlines today, but not for a good reason. Earlier this year, users reported that their batteries were overheating and even catching fire, prompting Google to launch a battery replacement program and an emergency software update. However, the issues persist for some users, with the device now potentially causing more serious injuries.

Another Pixel 6a Caught Fire

On Reddit, a Google Pixel 6a user recently reported that their unit caught fire and exploded, attributing the incident to the battery pack. The user described the incident as happening without warning, when they were awakened by a fire and a loud sound. Furthermore, it explained the device was on a nightstand, which suggests it was likely not plugged in for charging.

The shared photos show a burnt back panel along with the detached motherboard and a toasted portion of the display panel. The damage also extended to the case, melting one inner side, which illustrates the potential severity of the incident if it had occurred near a user's head or in their pocket.

A Google Pixel 6a with its parts burnt after the battery allegedly exploded and caught fire. / © Reddit/u/footymanageraddict

According to the user, their Pixel 6a unit was already patched with the Battery Performance Program update that has been rolling out to Pixel 6a devices globally. This suggests that the update hasn't actually fixed the battery and overheating concerns in their device. It also opens the possibility that there might be similar cases, with these units posing a danger to users and people nearby.

A Battery Replacement is Much Needed

Right now, it's likely that the ultimate solution is to replace the Pixel 6a's battery entirely. However, Google's published replacement policy for the Pixel 6a is only available to those with specific cycle counts and who have shown battery defects, such as swelling.

Nevertheless, some users have expressed frustration with the operation of the battery replacement program. For instance, some individuals reported that their units were not eligible for battery replacement because their region is not covered. Likewise, others said that the replacement process is confusing and limited.

It's unclear how many people are still affected by the overheating battery after the update. What's clear now is that Google should really consider this an emergency, perhaps even recalling all Pixel 6a units sold to replace batteries or for units that are not covered by the current program.

Do you have a Pixel 6a device at home? Did you experience any overheating or battery issues even after updating or replacing your battery? Let us know in the comments.