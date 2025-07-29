Hot topics

Whoop Killer? Advanced Tracking Now Comes at a Fraction of Whoop's Cost

Amazfit Helio Strap smart strap tracker white
The Helio Strap, Amazfit's screenless competitor to the Whoop, was launched last month. It costs less than $100, which is a fraction of the price of Whoop and other high-end smartwatches. Beyond its affordability, it also features advanced tracking tools at no additional cost. Amazfit has now rolled out an update that further enhances one of its powerful features in the fitness tracker.

What Is Amazfit's BioCharge Energy?

BioCharge Energy debuted with the Helio Strap, tracking a wearer's real-time energy scores throughout the day. It taps into other vital metrics, such as heart rate variability (HRV), stress, and sleep, to provide users with an energy level reading.

This helps users, especially active individuals and athletes, to gauge their energy and decide whether to push through a training session or prioritize recovery. It's also a helpful metric to supplement other data, including from Amazfit's own tools.

A person holding a smartphone displaying Amazfit fitness data.
Amazfit's BioCharge Energy tracking tool displays your energy level and provides energy insights. / © nextpit

Amazfit's BioCharge actually uses a concept similar to Garmin's Body Battery, Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score, or the Recovery Score and Strain Score functions in Whoop MG (review). The significant advantage of the Helio Strap's BioCharge is that it is not locked behind a paywall or subscription, unlike these other comparable features.

More Accurate Energy Level Readings

Amazfit is now updating the feature with the latest firmware version 3.1.2.3, which it is currently rolling out to Helio Strap (Hyrox) owners (via Reddit/u/FluffyMousse6975). According to the changelog, the update changes how BioCharge Energy levels are measured when the device is not worn for extended periods. This tweak should improve the accuracy of the readings as it accounts for the time the tracker is not attached to a user's wrist.

Right now, it's unclear how accurate the readouts after the update are compared to data from alternative smartwatches and trackers. Regardless, it's encouraging to see Amazfit continue to equip its devices with premium features for users to enjoy.

Along with this update, Helio Strap users can now view real-time heart rate levels in the Zepp Health app. Additionally, the company says that you can expect more accurate automatic sports recognition.

A few users have reported receiving the latest firmware, although some in the U.S. and other regions haven't yet received the update.

Do you also favor a screenless wearable? Are you interested in trying the Helio Strap? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Reddit

