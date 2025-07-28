Hot topics

Old Name, New Energy: A Geek Icon Returns in All Its Glory

Pebble Time Hero
Pebble fanbase, rejoice: the pebble name is officially back. After announcing a comeback in March 2025 under a new company called Core Devices, Pebble is officially Pebble again.

Eric Migicovsky, the founder of the original Pebble smartwatch, has successfully reclaimed the Pebble trademark through Core Devices. In a recent update on the Pebble blog, Migicovsky shared:

Great news – we’ve been able to recover the trademark for Pebble! Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this to work out so easily.

What Changed

In January 2025, Google open-sourced PebbleOS, paving the way for developers to revive the platform. Not long after, Pebble-inspired smartwatches began to surface. But in March, Migicovsky revealed two new models under the Core Devices brand, designed to stay true to Pebble’s original philosophy. These were initially named Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2.

Now that the Pebble name is back, those devices have been officially renamed to Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2*(Yes, the asterisk appears to be part of the actual name, not a footnote.)

In short, Pebble smartwatches are truly back. Name, spirit, and all. Just to clarify: the company remains Core Devices, but the products proudly carry the Pebble name.

What’s Next

According to the update, mass production of the Pebble 2 Duo has been delayed. The first batch, originally expected in July, is now set to ship in late August, with batch 2 following in mid-September. The delay is due to improvements in waterproofing, especially after adding a built-in speaker.

Meanwhile, development of the Pebble Time 2* is progressing steadily, but shipping is not expected until late 2025.

As previously announced, the Pebble 2 Duo is priced at $149, and the Pebble Time 2* will retail for $225. Pre-orders are now open on the Core Devices website, and customers can cancel at any time before shipping. Both smartwatches will be compatible with Android and iOS devices.

That said, Pebble is officially back, with its classic name, refreshed hardware, and open-source roots. The smartwatch that started a movement is ready for its next chapter. Now I'm curious: would you be interested in getting one?

Source: Eric Migicovsky on X

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

