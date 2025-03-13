Samsung expanded its One UI 7 Beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 last week. So far, the Android 15-based update has proven worthwhile, introducing major features to its foldable smartphones . Beyond these significant changes, however, there are also smaller but significant improvements, including a tweak for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that encourages users to install Good Lock to unlock more cover screen apps.

Samsung's Good Lock is a customization app that offers several modules for deeper personalization and feature enhancements in One UI. One of its key plugins, MultiStar, enhances multitasking on Galaxy foldables, allowing users to access full versions of more apps on the Galaxy Z Flip's cover screen, beyond the limited selection supported by the stock OS.

Now, Samsung is making it easier for users to discover and install MultiStar through a tweak in the One UI 7 Beta.

New "Get MultiStar" Shortcut in One UI 7 Beta

As reported by Android Central, users running One UI 7 Beta on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) will now find a "Get MultiStar" shortcut in the cover screen settings. Tapping this button redirects users to the Galaxy Store, where they can download Good Lock and MultiStar. Previously, this settings page only displayed toggles for a select number of apps that could be enabled on the cover screen.

One UI 7 Beta adds a shortcut on the cover screen settings in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. / © Android Central

Once MultiStar is installed, users can enable the Launcher Widget inside the "I ♥ Galaxy Foldable" section, a feature within the plugin. This allows them to customize up to 12 apps for quick access on the cover screen widget sheet. Essentially, this update streamlines access to MultiStar and the Launcher Widget while keeping their core functionality unchanged.

A Step Toward More Cover Screen Functionality?

This change is notable because many Galaxy Z Flip users may not be aware that Good Lock enables additional apps on the cover screen. While the Launcher Widget expands the cover screen’s usability, it also supports other customizable widget sheets for added personalization.

Looking ahead, Samsung may take this a step further. Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a larger, edge-to-edge cover display, similar to the Motorola Razr 2024. If true, this could pave the way for native support for all apps on the cover screen without requiring Good Lock.

Samsung is set to release the final version of One UI 7 in April. However, it's still unclear if or when the One UI 7 Beta will expand to older Galaxy foldable devices.

Do you use Good Lock on your Galaxy device? Please let us know your favorite plugins for customizing your experience!