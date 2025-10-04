Xiaomi made a big splash when it announced HyperOS 3.0, built on Android 16 . This was followed by a beta release and then the final update, which began rolling out to devices, including global models, in September. In this article, discover the major features of HyperOS 3.0, its release schedule, and the full list of devices set to receive the update.

What’s New in HyperOS 3.0

Xiaomi's HyperOS 3.0 is its latest major software update built on Android 16. It inherits core improvements from Google’s latest Android release. But the company isn’t just skinning Android, it’s adding its own meaningful features and design changes across smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

iOS-Inspired Icons, Super Island, and a Cleaner Layout

The interface gets a fresh look with simplified app icons that resemble iOS, featuring square shapes with rounded corners. The status bar and quick settings also adopt a flatter, more minimal design. In China, the dialer app receives a full redesign. It's unknown if this will be shipped to the global ROM in the future.

Xiaomi introduces a Dynamic Island-like feature to its devices in HyperOS 3.0, similar to the one found on iOS. / © Xiaomi

One standout feature is Super Island, Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island and Google’s Live Updates. It uses the front-facing punch-hole area to display dynamic overlays for media, notifications, and app activity. Unlike its rivals, Super Island supports dragging and expanding for added interactivity.

AI enhancements power new lockscreen styles, including animated effects that turn static photos into motion. The home screen also gets more flexible customization options.

Smarter Gallery and Tablet Upgrades

The gallery app now offers improved search and a cleaner layout for all media, including albums and folders. A new pet album feature automatically organizes photos and videos of your furry friends.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 introduces a refreshed UI and optimizations for faster and more efficient system and gaming. / © Xiaomi

On tablets, Xiaomi introduces better split-screen management and adaptive window sizing. Stylus users will benefit from improvements in ultra-low latency and pressure sensitivity.

Faster Gaming, Better Battery Management

Beyond visuals, HyperOS 3.0 brings serious performance gains. Xiaomi claims up to 21% lower app latency and smoother system animations, with more than 100 new and optimized existing animation effects.

Gaming performance is reportedly 15% faster, while video playback uses 10% less power, and in-game frame rendering consumes 9% less energy.

Cross-Platform Casting

HyperOS 3.0 expands casting support to more platforms, including Windows 11 PCs, Macs, and iPads, allowing users to stream media directly from Xiaomi smartphones. It also introduces broader accessory support, including mouse control, especially useful for large-screen devices.

HyperOS 3.0 Release Date

Xiaomi is rolling out HyperOS 3.0 in phases, starting this September and continuing through March next year. A few select wearables received the update early in September for international models, followed by a broader rollout beginning in October.

Xiaomi will roll out HyperOS 3.0 beginning in October 2025 for smartphones and tablets while the update first arrived for the Xiaomi Watch S4 and Smart Band 10 in September. / © Xiaomi

Which Devices Get HyperOS 3.0?

At the end of September 2025, Xiaomi released the full list of smartphones, tablets, and wearables eligible for the HyperOS 3.0 update. Leading the rollout are the Xiaomi 15 series and the newly launched Xiaomi 15T duo. Mid-range additions include the Redmi Note 14 and Note 14 Pro series, along with the Poco X7 and F7.

More devices will follow in November and December, with the full rollout expected to conclude by March 2026.

Is your Xiaomi device included in the list? Will you be updating to HyperOS 3.0 beta once it becomes available on your device? Share your plans with us in the comments.