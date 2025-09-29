Google’s Pixel phones have been making headlines recently, though not for breakthrough features or stellar performance but due to battery issues such as overheating, exploding , and catching fire . While the new Pixel 10 Pro flagships were expected to be immune to these problems, fresh concerns are beginning to surface.

The Pixel 10 series launched last month, bringing meaningful improvements in battery life and charging speeds, aimed at resolving the major issues seen in previous models. However, as more users get their hands on the new flagship, troubling reports are starting to emerge.

Battery Health Bug on the Pixel 10?

One Reddit user shared that their Pixel 10 Pro XL (review) showed an unusually low battery health level. According to screenshots, the device reported 97% battery health after just 31 charge cycles, which is despite the device being on the market for only a month. That level of degradation is considered abnormal compared to other Pixel models and non-Pixel smartphones.

Conversely, a Pixel 9 Pro user reported 96% battery health after over 100 charge cycles in a month, showing high health retention. Similarly, my own Pixel 9 Pro XL, which I’ve used for several months, has a 99% cell capacity after about 120 charge cycles. This shows a stark difference compared to the figure shared by the owner.

A Google Pixel 10 Pro XL user reports of unusual battery health with the device even with just 31 charge cycles. / © Reddit/u/Evokkimus

It’s unclear whether this is a software issue or a calibration bug affecting the Pixel 10 Pro. Some users speculate that the device may not be accurately reporting battery health due to limited charging data or the 80% charging cap enabled. Others suggest the drop could be linked to heavy usage, which the original poster admitted.

Battery Calibration Might Fix the Health Bug

In cases of inaccurate battery readings, a software update or manual battery calibration may help. Calibration involves fully charging the device to 100% and occasionally draining it to 0% to reset indicator and show the accurate battery health level.

One user also recommended using a third-party battery manager like AccuBattery to track battery health more accurately than the built-in checker. However, this method may take time before it provides reliable results. For instance, in the same thread, two Pixel 10 Pro users said there were 1 to 3% discrepancy between the native battery health info and the AccuBattery app.

At this point, it’s difficult to pinpoint a definitive cause or determine how widespread the issue is among Pixel 10 users. But one thing is clear, a significant drop in battery health within weeks of use isn’t normal.

Do you own a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro? Have you noticed any battery-related issues? Share your experience in the comments.