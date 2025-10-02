While Samsung's Galaxy Tab S flagship tablets get the flashiest and most advanced features, the company's Galaxy Tab A series is often more popular thanks to its affordable pricing. Samsung has now quietly launched the Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+, successors to the Tab A9 duo, which bring a few surprising upgrades.

The launch was subdued, with the Tab A11 first appearing on Samsung's UAE website. This was followed by an official press release from Samsung France, with other regional sites also listing the device. Notably, the French announcement also unveiled the Galaxy Tab A11+, a model not mentioned on other sites. The reason for this appears to be its release schedule, as the Tab A11+ is slated to hit the market later this year.

Faster Display in the Galaxy Tab A11

The Galaxy Tab A11 retains the same portrait form factor with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD screen and an 800 x 1340 resolution. However, the panel is now faster, boasting a 90 Hz refresh rate that was previously reserved for the Plus model. Samsung also states it's brighter, though a specific figure hasn't been provided.

Elsewhere, the design is almost identical to its predecessor. It's built on a plastic chassis, with only minor adjustments to the buttons and speaker grilles. Even the dimensions are the same, including the thicker top and bottom bezels.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A11 is available in Gray or Silver finish. / © Samsung

Fortunately, there's an upgraded 8 MP front-facing camera, which should offer improved image quality for video calls. The rear has a familiar 8 MP shooter that records 1080p video. The tablet also keeps the 3.5 mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos-ready stereo speakers.

Internally, one might expect meaningful improvements, but that's not the case. Samsung is reusing the same MediaTek Helio G99 chip. At least a larger 8 GB RAM option is now available with the 128 GB storage variant, while the 64 GB model remains paired with 4 GB of RAM. There's also a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Likewise, the 5,100 mAh battery and 15-watt charging capabilities remain unchanged.

Galaxy Tab A11+ Gets DeX and Faster Charging

Many of the Galaxy Tab A11+'s specs are also carried over, including the 11-inch TFT LCD display and 90 Hz refresh rate. The big addition, however, is support for Samsung DeX, a feature typically found on pricier Samsung tablets. This provides a desktop-like interface when enabled or connected to an external monitor.

The 7,040 mAh battery capacity is also unchanged, but it now supports faster 25-watt charging. Details about the processor and whether it will incorporate 8 GB of RAM as standard should be clarified once it hits store shelves.

Galaxy Tab A11 (Plus) Software Policy and Pricing

The Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+ come with a promise of seven years of software and security support, meaning they could receive updates until 2032. The regular Tab A11 will ship with One UI 7, while the Tab A11+ will launch with One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung's smaller Galaxy Tab A11 is already available for pre-order in most of Europe, the Middle East, and India. It retails for €180 (~$210) in France for the base model, while the LTE-ready version costs €220 (~$260). It's unclear when it will be announced for the US.

What do you think of the changes in the Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+? Do the upgrades justify the new models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.