Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Sale, fantastic deals on wireless earbuds are already worth checking out. That includes the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are back to their second-best price of $179, down from $229 at Amazon. This slashes their price by $50 (22%), a rare reduction.

The deal covers the Peony Pink and signature Porcelain colors. You can also pick up the Hazel or Moonstone for $10 more, at $189, which is still a sizeable savings.

Who Should Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) arrived on the scene in the fall of last year. They are Google's flagship earbuds and a complete upgrade from the original Pixel Buds Pro. Technically, they are aimed at Android users who want the most advanced wireless earbud features while also getting top-class sound and ANC. Their steep price was a major hurdle for many, but this discount makes them a much more compelling option.

In terms of design and build, Google made them more compact and lightweight while also improving the fit and comfort. They don't strain your ears during extended listening sessions, and they provide a secure fit to prevent them from falling out during exercise. Plus, they're more durable, with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating for the buds (IPX4 for the case).

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged wirelessly or through the power share in select smartphones. / © nextpit

Despite the smaller form factor, they pack powerful upgrades in sound and ANC, with my colleague praising the quality as being on par with other high-end alternatives. Part of this improvement comes from the new Tensor A1 chip, which helps deliver significantly effective noise cancellation via Silent Seal 2.0 ANC, while the transparency mode is praised for sounding natural. For immersive listening, there's spatial audio with head tracking.

Google has also continued to add meaningful AI features and improvements. These include better Gemini Live interaction, Loud Noise Protection, and the more recent Head Gesture controls for answering calls and replying to texts hands-free.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 also last longer between charges. A single charge provides up to 12 hours of listening with ANC off (or 8 hours with ANC on). The charging case extends this to a total of 48 hours (or 32 hours with ANC on). Charging is versatile, thanks to both Qi wireless and wired options.

Are you considering the Pixel Buds Pro 2 now that they're cheaper? Which Android device would you pair them with? Share with us in the comments.