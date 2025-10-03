Save $130 in PC Games With This Week's Epic Games Free Deal

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Nightingale and Firestone Online Idle RPG.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Nightingale

Still in the Early Access stage, Nightingale is a first-person action-survival game with impressive graphics. To survive a mysterious world with mystical portals, you will need to explore, craft items, and fight magical creatures in swamps, jungles, forests, and deserts.

You will have to gather resources and build your shelter, prepare meals to replenish your health, craft tools to collect resources, and build increasingly more complex equipment and weapons. While the description might sound like a pixelated blockbuster, this world offers darker, more mature themes. Right now, Nightingale costs around $29 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can put it in your library for free.

Download Nightingale from the Epic Games Store.

Craft to survive in this fantasy world. / © Inflexion Games

Firestone Online Idle RPG

If you joined the Idle RPG trend, you should check Firestone, more than a simple AFK (away from keyboard) title, this one offers multiplayer action for player vs player (PvP) battles. And if you are tired of just seeing the characters fighting on the screen, you can join the action with the game's clicker mechanics.

If you are tired of hour-long tutorial sequences and complex game mechanics, Firestone may be the casual RPG you are looking for. While the base game is free to play, next week you will be able to get a bundle worth $100 to boost your game.

Download Firestone Online Idle RPG from the Epic Games Store.

A multiplayer Idle RPG to pass the time. / © Holyday Studios

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Gravity Circuit

Do you think current games are too easy and soft on the players? Do you miss the old days when jumps had to be precise and danger was everywhere? Gravity Circuit brings the challenge back, on top of 8-bit style graphics, like a good old 2D platformer.

Old players will feel at home at the NES-style graphics and challenge, with strong influences from franchises such as Mega Man. Gravity Circuit usually costs around $17, but next week you will be able to get the game for free!

Download Gravity Circuit from the Epic Games Store.

Jump, dodge, and shoot your way through the 2D stages. / © Domesticated Ant Games

Albion Online - Rogue Journeyman Bundle

MMORPGs may not be as dominant as in the past, but there are still plenty of popular titles and charming, mysterious worlds to explore. Albion Online is another take on the sandbox open-world formula. Craft items, weapons, and equipment, make alliances, conquer new lands, and who knows, maybe an empire.

Rogue Journeyman Bundle is a package worth $50 for the F2P base game, and next week it will be free on the Epic Games Store.

Download the Rogue Journeyman Bundle on the Epic Games Store

The Bundle package gives items, points, armor, skins, and more. / © Sandbox Interactive GmbH

Are you looking forward to next week's games? And which title are you downloading first this week? Let me know in the comments below!