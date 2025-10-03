Fire is one of the most dangerous risks in automotive safety recalls, which is why manufacturers tend to prioritize it when detected. A similar issue recently affected nearly 200,000 BMW and Toyota vehicles . Now, Kia has been struck with a related hazard, prompting a recall of more than 39,000 vehicles.

Which Kia Model Is Affected by the Latest Recall?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a safety recall last week affecting Kia Sorento models from 2021 to 2023. A total of 39,536 vehicles are being recalled due to a fire risk, with approximately 1 percent, or around 395 cars, believed to have the defect.

According to the report, Kia identified the issue as stemming from the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. Specifically, a faulty blower wiring harness with non-standard quality may overheat and potentially cause a fire.

While there is no direct way to check the status of the component, Kia says drivers and passengers may notice warning signs such as a burning smell or smoke coming from the A/C vents.

Interior of the 2021 Kia Sorento. / © Kia

Kia confirmed that the latest 2024 Sorento is not affected by the recall, as it uses a different type of insulation.

Kia Is Fixing the Fire Hazard at No Cost

For affected vehicles, Kia will inspect the HVAC system and replace both the blower wiring harness and blower motor resistor free of charge. However, the final remedy is expected to become available sometime in December.

Kia plans to formally notify owners starting November 24. In the meantime, car owners can visit the NHTSA website to check if their vehicle is affected and monitor the status of the recall.

In the same week, BMW issued a recall for 196,535 vehicles, including the Toyota Supra, due to a faulty engine starter relay that may catch fire without warning. Owners were advised to park their vehicles outside and away from buildings until repairs are completed.

Do you own a Kia Sorento from the affected model years? Have you checked whether your vehicle is impacted by the recall? Let us know in the comments. Your experience could help others stay safe.