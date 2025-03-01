Get ready for another exciting weeked because nextpit is back with an enticing lineup from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store! This week, we've curated five exceptional titles that have been thoroughly evaluated for both Android and iOS users. Our selection covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from captivating games to essential productivity apps.

Better late than never, as Adobe finally releases Photoshop on iOS (with the Android version to be released later this year) to help you get your image editing magic on-the-go. Kamala Horror Exorcism Escape will ensure you remain on the edge-of-your-seat all the way, featuring insane jump scares that might just make you poop your pants! EyeMate Blink Alert hopes to keep your eyes well lubricated with constant reminders to blink.

Magic Eraser is a tool that does not require baked in AI in your phone to remove unwanted objects in photos, while OffScreen: Screen Time Control makes it easy to regulate smartphone use, giving you the opportunity to, you know, have a life outside of the digital world.

If these recommendations don’t pique your interest, you'll be thrilled to know that a variety of premium applications are currently available at no cost for a limited time. Plus, if you're on the hunt for even more hidden gems, don't forget to check out our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, updated bi-weekly!

Adobe Photoshop (Android & iOS)

Finally, Adobe Photoshop is available as a mobile app, which I am sure many people have been clamoring for it for the longest time now. Initially available on iOS and the web, the Android version is due for a release later this year. It will harness the power of AI to offer generative editing and design features, while ensuring familiar capabilities remain in tow.

I found the user interface simple and uncluttered, and anyone who has used the regular Photoshop would be able to dive in right away. Even if you do not have that much experience with image editing apps, the learning curve isn't steep. Features include layering, selections, and masking to compose and add elements to images.

For those who want to up their image editing game by having more tools at their disposal, then there is a price to pay. Tools such as Magic Wand, Remove Tool, Object Select, Clone Stamp, and advanced blending modes will require you to subscribe to Adobe's Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually, respectively. Of course, those who have the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription will already have access to such premium features.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99-$149.99) / Account required: Yes

Remember, Adobe Photoshop will arrive on Android later this year, although no concrete release date has been stated. Overall, this is a solid addition to those who want a little more punch to their mobile image editing experience, while novices and folks who prefer something less complicated can still have a field day with the likes of Canva.

Download Adobe Photoshop from the Apple App Store.

Kamla Horror Exorcism Escape (Android & iOS)

Want something that will send chills down your spine? Kamla Horror Exorcism Escape would fit the bill perfectly. This spine-chilling survival horror game caught me off-guard, immersing myself in the eerie ambiance of 1980s India, where I play the role of a Tantrik Priest who is out to Kamla. Kamla happens to be a newlywed woman who was possessed by a malevolent demon, and I have to make my way through a mysterious mansion filled with dark family secrets and supernatural horrors.

Gameplay mechanics were woven in well enough, including exorcism rituals & puzzles. It is a game of cat-and-mouse, where I search for unique ritual items around the mansion which are required to perform the exorcism. The puzzles can get intricate at times, offering the right amount of reward for the challenge.

It does require good reflexes at times, where I need to gather all my wits and agility about me to evade Kamla's wrath as this demon-possessed lady shows up from time to time in an unpredictable manner, requiring fast, on-the-spot thinking. Do note that while the Android version is already available, the iOS version will only be released on March 8, where you can already place a pre-order right now.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.94 per item) / Account required: No

Overall, this game offers something from the road less traveled, especially in the mobile horror genre since it throws in Indian cultural elements with classic survival horror gameplay. The puzzles have just the right amount of challenge, and I am ashamed to say that even I almost soiled myself at times. At least it takes a look at the horror genre from a different perspective, which can be refreshing.

Download Kamla Horror Exorcism Escape from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

EyeMate Blink Alert App (Android only)

I do wonder at times why my eyes tend to be so tired at the end of the day, and the answer dawned upon me: I have been staring at the screen for far too long through the day. From mobile to the car, TV in the living room, and computer monitors, I might have forgotten to blink. EyeMate Blink Alert App happens to be an innovative app that was specially designed to promote healthy eye habits, targeting children children who spend extended periods in front of screens in particular.

How does it work its magic? It uses real-time blink detection to monitor users' blinking patterns, providing gentle reminders to encourage regular blinking with the hope that doing so will help reduce overall eye strain and dryness. Parents can also record personalized voice reminders so that their little ones will be reminded to blink. After all, using a familiar voice always helps, right?

Anything that can be measured, can be improved, and the presence of a dashboard showing the number of blinks and reminders during each session will go some way in providing insights into the blinking habits and eye health of the smartphone user. The user interface is clean and simple, easy enough to figure out even for the most technologically illiterate parent.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.99-$9.99) / Account required: No

With just about everyone having at least once device these days, it is imperative that the necessary steps are taken to prevent or at the very least, reduce screen-related eye strain by encouraging regular blinking. This app just about gets the job done in a user-friend manner. Parents would do well to check this app out for their little ones.

Download EyeMate Blink Alert App from the Google Play Store.

Magic Eraser - Remove Objects (Android & iOS)

So, someone photobombed your one and only holiday photo that you like? Well, if you are not that skilled with Photoshop or other image editing apps, how about removing the photobomber from said image? Easier said than done these days with third-party apps like Magic Eraser - Remove Objects. This AI-powered photo editing app intends to help users seamlessly remove unwanted elements from their photos.

Some of its features include object removal that can be done using intuitive tools like the brush and lasso, where you highlight and eliminate unwanted objects, people, text, logos, or watermarks from photos. I found it easy enough to use, as it closely resembles the standard modus operandi of Google's Magic Eraser. The AI will then do the hard work of filling up the gap left behind in a natural manner to maintain the photo's integrity.

Other features include removing backgrounds, enhancing a photo's resolution, and fooling around with filters, making that perfect for the 'Gram. It is simple and effective enough to use, and I like how I can download the edited result for use elsewhere. The more useful and complex functions are all stashed away behind a paywall.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$199.99) / Account required: No

Get rid of unwanted objects in your photo by cleaning it up with this app. / © nextpit

If your older smartphone does not come with any kind of AI-powered apps that help edit images, perhaps this might be a good place to get started as a placeholder, right before your next smartphone upgrade path leads you to Apple Intelligence of Google's built-in Magic Eraser on Android. It does the basics well enough, but like most AI eraser apps, more complex images tend to result in strange and funny ways.

Download Magic Eraser - Remove Objects from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

OffScreen: Screen Time Control

Ah, modern day wellness is not limited to just the diet and physical activity, but also mental space and more recently, digital detoxing. OffScreen: Screen Time Control happens to be an app that was specially designed to help users monitor and manage their device usage in an effort to promote healthier digital habits. I figured out I might as well give it a try since I felt I have been spending more time than usual on my smartphone than, say, smelling the roses.

With this app, I can set personalized screen time goals and receive daily insights into my device usage. I like how the app provides detailed analytics, which include metrics such as pickups, average usage duration, usage while walking, stationary periods, and sleep time. I can also use it to schedule periods during where selected social apps are disabled, which helps me wean off from doomscrolling and minimizing my digital interactions.

There are also various focus modes to help me minimize distractions. Among these modes include Pomodoro timers, countdowns, and cumulative time tracking. The app itself supports lock screen and flip screen focus, live activities, and StandBy mode. I can also create whitelists for essential apps to maintain functionality during focus sessions.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$9.99) / Account required: No

Ensure you gain control of your life without being a slave to doomscrolling. / © nextpit

The user interface is intuitive and I found the functions to be effective enough to reduce my overall smartphone usage after spending a day with it. Of course, the premium version comes with additional features such as advanced analytics and customization options. Hopefully all the time spent away from my smartphone would mean an increase in interaction with actual humans.

Download OffScreen: Screen Time Control from the Google Play Store.

Time sure passes by quickly when you're having fun! We've arrived at the end of this week's Top 5 recommended apps! Let us know how you find them in the comments and stay tuned for next week's edition!