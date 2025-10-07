Switch 2 Players Rejoice: One of the Best Games Is Reportedly On Its Way

Although the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 was a major success for Nintendo, some criticisms have since emerged. One major reason for player frustration is the limited lineup of launch games for the console. And though backwards compatibility means that you won't run out of games to play altogether, players are looking forward to some new and exciting titles that weren't available on the original Switch.

But according to a leak, one of the best games of all time could, at some point, make its way onto the convenient handheld console. And that game is no other than Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. Despite most of the hype surrounding Rockstar being about the upcoming GTA VI, the Red Dead Redemption franchise hasn't been entirely dormant.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming to Switch 2?

Just a few weeks ago, Red Dead Online, a game that was originally retired several years ago, received a surprising update. Ever since, rumors have surrounded the future of not just the game, but the franchise as a whole. And while a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 is likely still many years away, Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be stirring once again.

NateTheHate2, a gaming industry insider, claimed that Red Dead Redemption will make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point down the line. According to him, both a next-gen update and the Switch 2 port do exist. He does, however, not offer up any information when it comes to a specific release window.

Yes, they exist. I have no update on timing for release. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) October 5, 2025

This information emerges amid renewed discussion about the game's future. As such, the leak may be based on credible information. After all, many players can't think of another reason for Rockstar to suddenly bring Red Dead Online back from the grave with a major update. It appears that the company utilized the update to draw players' attention back to the game. This was likely done in an attempt to generate hype before the release of a major update or, in this case, a Switch 2 port.

If the leak turns out to be real, this would be the first time that Red Dead Redemption 2 makes its way onto the console. While the first Red Dead game is already available on the original Switch, the second entry to the franchise has notably been absent. This is most likely due to the game's high hardware requirements.

The Possibility of a Next-Gen Update

Aside from a Switch 2 port, NateTheHate2 also claims that a next-gen update is in the works at Rockstar. This update would enable the game to run smoothly on next-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Currently, the game is playable on next-gen consoles, but it cannot fully utilize the upgraded hardware.

This results in a capped frame rate and lower performance than would be expected. As such, the next-gen update would result in significantly improved performance and a much better experience for those playing on newer consoles. However, just as the existence of this update remains uncertain, we don't know whether it will be released as a free patch or perhaps as a paid expansion.

Would you play Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Switch 2? Or are you more excited about the Next-Gen Update? Let me know in the comments below!