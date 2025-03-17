The next iPhone generation is set to attract new customers with a particularly slim model. This is not only at the expense of the size of the battery. Users will also have to live with restrictions in other areas.

The designers at Apple have never really been enthusiastic about physical connections. They seemed to regard them as more of a necessary evil. Even with powerful notebooks, users have to make do with a limited number of slots. And with smartphones, the manufacturer started the trend of dispensing with the classic headphone socket. The connection was removed with the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016.

Now, the next big abandonment is apparently imminent, according to Bloomberg reports. Rumors have been circulating for some time that foresee a particularly slim iPhone that is set to be positioned between the powerful classics of the series and the SE version intended for entry-level users.

Apparently, users will not only have to make compromises in terms of performance to ensure that the battery life is not too short. For space reasons, the simpler 48-megapixel camera of the SE model is used, and the A19 processor requires less power than the Pro model, which is to be installed in the two high-end models.

Wireless Charging Only

And another small detail has been removed: The slim iPhone, which could be presented under the name 17 Air at the annual fall event, will therefore not include any port whatsoever. The SIM slot is missing, and even charging the smartphone will be exclusively wireless.

The reason for this omission is once again thought to be the slim design. The space freed up by the omitted port can be used for a slightly larger battery. Above all, however, the stability of the smartphone should not suffer.

Some additional reinforcement was probably necessary for the planned screen size of 6.55 inches. Especially since Apple has already had inglorious experiences with yielding iPhone housings. During Bendgate, numerous users complained about a deformation of the outer skin of the iPhone 6 Plus.

Is Apple setting a New Trend?

It remains to be seen whether Apple can once set the stage for a new trend - as it did with the headphone socket, which is now missing from the majority of smartphones. However, the limitations of this step are not exactly minor. This starts with data exchange, which will inevitably have to be done in conjunction with a cloud.

Charging also becomes more cumbersome: there is no way around a cable, especially when things need to be done quickly. And most power banks do not support wireless charging, which can cause problems, especially when you are on the move.