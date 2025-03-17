With spring break around the corner, you might be gearing up for more outdoor runs or workouts. A smartwatch is a great way to track your progress and stay motivated. If you're an Android user, now’s a good time to grab the Google Pixel Watch 3, which is currently on sale. As part of the spring break sale, all variants are $60 off, making them up to 17% cheaper on Amazon and Best Buy.

You can pick up the Pixel Watch 3 in either 41 mm or 45 mm sizes, with options for both GPS-only and cellular models. All color variants are available, including Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Silver case finishes.

Who is the Google Pixel Watch 3 for?

Google refreshed the Pixel Watch lineup in September last year, bringing modest improvements to its third-generation smartwatch. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a larger 45 mm model, which provides more screen real estate. Both sizes feature a brighter and faster LTPO AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel Watch 3 remains one of the most comfortable smartwatches to wear, thanks to its pebble-like round design. It sits snugly on the wrist without causing strain, making it ideal for all-day wear—even while sleeping. The watch is also built to withstand daily use, featuring IP68 dust and water resistance. Plus, its Gorilla Glass 5 top layer improves durability against cracks and scratches.

The sequence of how Loss of Pulse Detection operates in the Pixel Watch 3 during an emergency. / © Google

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 runs on the same processor as its predecessor, but Google's optimized Wear OS ensures smooth and responsive performance. On the health and fitness side, it offers advanced tracking features, including continuous heart rate monitoring with atrial fibrillation detection, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG readings, and body temperature measurement. A notable addition is Google's new loss of pulse detection, a potentially life-saving feature.

The larger 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 houses a bigger battery, delivering improved runtime compared to both the smaller 41 mm model and its predecessor. Charging speeds have also been improved, particularly for the 41 mm variant.

Are you looking to step up your fitness goals this year with a smartwatch? Now that the Pixel Watch 3 is more affordable, does it seem like a good deal to you? Let us know your thoughts—we’d love to hear your plans!