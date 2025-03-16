Apple has been steadily enhancing the AirPods lineup with new accessibility and health-focused features. However, the next major upgrade could introduce live translation capability that may arrive with iOS 19 .

Samsung was the first to bring live translation to mainstream headphones with its Galaxy Interpreter and Call Assist for live translation in calls, both powered by Galaxy AI. Now, it appears that Apple is following suit, preparing to introduce a similar feature to the AirPods.

Live Translation on AirPods: How It Could Work

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is developing a live translation feature for AirPods, expected to roll out with iOS 19. The feature will require an iPhone or iPad paired with the AirPods for real-time translation.

For example, a listener wearing AirPods could hear a live translation of a speaker talking in another language. If the listener responds in English, their words would be translated and transcribed into the other person’s language, displayed on the connected iPhone or iPad.

This functionality appears to be similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Interpreter, which uses a Galaxy smartphone and compatible Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds 3 headphones (review) for real-time translation. However, it remains unclear whether Apple’s version will function independently on the AirPods, something that would be especially useful for watching foreign-language content or listening to live audio in another language.

Which AirPods Will Support Live Translation?

It has not yet been specified which AirPods models will receive the live translation update. However, it is likely that the AirPods Pro 2 (review) and new AirPods 4 (review) will be among the supported devices. Additionally, there’s a chance that a refreshed AirPods Max could also benefit from this feature.

The last major update to AirPods introduced hearing aid capabilities and hearing test features, with AirPods Pro 2 becoming FDA-authorized for over-the-counter hearing aid use.

Apple is set to preview iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, with a stable release expected in September. Early rumors suggest that iOS 19 will bring a significant redesign, featuring rounder, more translucent elements inspired by visionOS. The refresh is expected to extend to first-party apps, including a redesigned Camera app, as Apple aims to create a more unified UI across its ecosystem.

Do you believe Apple’s live translation feature will be seamless? What other accessibility features would you like to see in iOS 19? Share your thoughts in the comments!