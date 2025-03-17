Although Gemini has taken over many Android devices, the platform’s flexibility allows users to switch to other assistants, such as Samsung’s Bixby on Galaxy devices or third-party chatbot apps. However, despite its popularity, ChatGPT has not been officially supported as a default assistant—until now. That could change soon with an upcoming update.

Depending on your Android device, Gemini is now the default assistant, replacing Google Assistant regardless of whether you manually set it or not. However, if you have multiple chatbot apps installed, you can choose to replace Gemini with another option.

In the latest beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android (v1.2025.070), discovered via Android Authority, it appears that Google is enabling support for ChatGPT as a default assistant. This means that users will soon be able to set OpenAI’s chatbot as an alternative to Gemini or other digital assistants.

How to Set ChatGPT as Your Default Assistant

If you’re using the beta version of ChatGPT and have it installed, you can navigate to Apps settings and select Digital Assistant. From there, you can set ChatGPT as your default option.

Once set, you can activate ChatGPT using different wake-up gestures, such as swiping from the bottom corner, long-pressing the home button, or long-pressing the side key. However, the availability of these gestures may vary depending on your Android device. Some devices, like Samsung Galaxy, already allow users to customize the power or side key to launch specific apps.

ChatGPT Launches with Advanced Voice Mode

When activated, ChatGPT will launch in advanced voice mode, which is available to all paid plan users and as a preview for free users. If you don’t have access to this mode, you’ll need to return to ChatGPT’s main menu and manually switch to basic voice mode, or type in your queries.

Even with this new functionality, ChatGPT, as a default assistant, has some limitations. For instance, wake words like “Hey Gemini” won’t work with ChatGPT, and some system controls remain exclusive to Gemini or built-in digital assistants like Samsung’s Bixby or Xiaomi’s Xiao AI.

Despite these limitations, having ChatGPT as a default assistant eliminates the need to manually open the app from your home screen or app drawer, saving users time and making access more seamless.

Is ChatGPT your primary chatbot? Have you customized your assistant settings to enhance your experience? Share your tips in the comments!