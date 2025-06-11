Apple updated the AirPods Pro 2 in 2023 with the adoption of a USB-C port, but those expecting more significant upgrades might find them in the rumored AirPods Pro 3. A recent finding in iOS 26 provides insights into the earbuds' existence, suggesting they could arrive this year along with a fresh design tweak.

iOS 26 Update Confirms AirPods Pro 3 Moniker

Apple released the iOS 26 beta to developers and testers on June 9th. Beyond the new visually bouncy and transparent Liquid Glass UI, a reference was found (via MacRumors) in the code strings within the headphones framework of the software, mentioning the "AirPods Pro 3."

This discovery particularly reinforces the rumors that these high-end earbuds are currently in active development within the company. More importantly, it also suggests that they could arrive this year, given their inclusion in iOS 26, which is set to be released publicly in the fall, aligning with a possible launch later this year.

A similar finding about the successor to the AirPods Pro 2 (review) was also shared last month, although it only confirmed a newer model and didn't specifically mention the "AirPods Pro 3" moniker.

Thinner AirPods Pro 3 On The Way?

Among the rumored features and changes in the AirPods Pro 3 is a more compact design, which might result in a slimmer stem and a lighter in-ear bud build. Subsequently, this iteration could extend internally, so it wouldn't be surprising if we see new acoustics and better chips installed. This sleeker and lighter profile could also extend to the charging case, similar to the AirPods 4.

Apple's AirPods 4 (right) charging case is more compact compared to the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 (left). / © nextpit

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 3 could gain "much better" ANC capabilities, according to a separate leak. This would be an interesting development to look forward to, knowing that the AirPods Pro 2 are already among the best in their class.

Historically, the original AirPods Pro 2 and the refreshed USB-C version were launched in September. This places the launch window of the AirPods Pro 3 in the same month, aligning with the fall iPhone event, where the iPhone 17 could be announced.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2

What features and changes would you wish to see in the AirPods Pro 3? Do you prefer to have a longer battery life and better sound than a more compact style? Share your thoughts in the comments.