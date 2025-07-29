The past few weeks have been quite a rough time for motorists , particularly with numerous recalls issued that affect millions of units. Among the unfortunate ones are owners and drivers of Jeep vehicles. Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has recalled over 120,000 units of Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a faulty second-row headrest that could increase the risk of injuries in the event of a crash.

What's the Safety Issue?

The notice, published by NHSTA from July 21 to 27, states that these units may have a defective head restraint in the second-row seat. This defect, it is said, could prevent the headrest from locking in the upright position, which could lead to even more serious injuries to passengers in certain types of crashes, according to the report.

The specified component was supplied by Grammer Industries and installed on select 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee L models. This specifically includes those manufactured between May 16, 2023, and January 30, 2024, and those manufactured between May 16, 2023, and May 2, 2024, respectively. There are about 121,398 total units being recalled.

How to Have Your Unit Checked?

A formal notice will be sent to owners on September 5, 2025; however, those who suspect they may be affected can already contact Stellantis and the NHTSA through their respective hotlines. They can arrange a free checkup with their respective dealer. If the component is found to be faulty, it will be replaced free of charge.

It's unknown if the problem extends to Jeep Grand Cherokee models sold in other countries through import and gray markets. International owners are advised to contact the regional offices of Stellantis for updates.

It's worth noting that a separate recall was issued earlier this year, affecting more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The issue was related to the sudden loss of power and park function, increasing the risk of a crash. Meanwhile, a larger recall occurred last year when over 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled over a ball joint issue.

Apart from Jeep models, you can check your car's brand and model at the NHTSA website for any related safety recalls. Have you checked if your car has been affected by any recent recall? Share with us your findings in the comments.