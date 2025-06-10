With iOS 26, Apple is introducing the biggest visual update in over a decade - not only for the iPhone, but also for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other devices. Below, we show you what the new design looks like and what features iOS 26 has to offer.

Standardized system versions

Apple is fundamentally revising the naming of its operating systems. Instead of the expected iOS 19, the upcoming version will be called iOS 26—a measure to harmonize all Apple operating systems. This year, macOS, iPad OS, and iOS will all have the number 26, allowing users to see at a glance whether they have the latest software version installed.

Interested in a first look at watchOS 26? We've got you covered!

The new Liquid Glass design

Since the introduction of the flat design with iOS 7, the user interface has undergone continuous development. With iOS 26, a completely new design is now being introduced since the change from iOS 6 to iOS 7: Liquid Glass. This design is characterized by a translucent, reflective look that dynamically adapts to its environment, creating a new depth effect. The design extends across the entire system and all apps - not only on the iPhone, but also on the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Liquid Glass design on all Apple platforms / © Apple

The new design is already visible on the lock screen. The background image and time now update to reflect incoming notifications, so they are no longer superimposed. A third display option is now available on the home screen in addition to the regular mode and dark mode: Clear Look. Here, app icons appear colorless and seem to be made of glass. The color scheme of the background image is reflected, which creates an exciting look.

The new lock screen in iOS 26 / © Apple

Camera and Photos app redesigned

Apple has fundamentally redesigned the camera app to make the user interface more intuitive and clearer. Instead of displaying a multitude of functions directly, the home screen is limited to the central options: Photo and video mode, as well as the zoom levels. Additional modes, such as panorama or slow motion, can be accessed by swiping from the bottom of the screen. Settings such as resolution and flash are located in a new menu at the top right.

Camera app in iOS 26 / © Apple

The Photos app is also new and is once again divided into two sections. This means that iOS 26 returns to the previous division that was removed last year, which led to much criticism from users.

Phone and Messages app with new functions

The Phone app has a new start page that combines favorites and the call list. Siri can now automatically answer incoming calls from unknown numbers and only put calls through if no spam is detected. Siri can also take over calls on hold and inform you as soon as a person is available at the other end.

Another useful feature is the real-time translation of phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and messages. The translation is played back in sync with the caller's language and is also available for integration into third-party apps such as WhatsApp via APIs.

Integration of AI into everyday applications

At events such as Google IO, Samsung's developer conference, and last year's WWDC, AI was the main topic and dominated the entire presentation. Apple has now moved away from this. Instead, artificial intelligence is being integrated into existing apps to create added value for users.

For example, Apple Maps analyzes regularly used routes and automatically warns of traffic problems even before the vehicle is started. Boarding passes in the Wallet app are supplemented with indoor maps of the respective airport, and live activities show the current flight status on the lock screen.

Wallet app in iOS 26 / © Apple

And even the screenshots are getting better thanks to AI. iOS 26 can analyze screenshots with Visual Intelligence and suggest actions. For example, setting an appointment or navigating to an address that can be seen in the screenshot.

Release date of iOS 26

iOS 26 is expected to be introduced in September, together with new iPhone models. A specific date has not yet been confirmed. The update is available free of charge to users with an iPhone 11 or higher. Registered developers can now download a test version, and a public beta version will be available in a few weeks. This will enable all interested users to test iOS 26 before its release.