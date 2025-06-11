Zepp's Amazfit smartwatches have long been recognized as reliable yet affordable wearables. The company also introduced its first screen-free tracker, the Amazfit Helio Strap, though its key features and price have remained speculative. However, a new listing sheds light on these details, including a competitive price that could significantly undercut Whoop.

If you're in the market for screen-free trackers, your primary option has likely been Whoop (review). While these wearables offer many benefits, they tend to be on the higher end of the tracker spectrum and require subscriptions.

The new Amazfit Helio Strap, which is also available in a limited-edition Hyrox Edition, might prove to be a viable alternative, and now we know how much it will cost.

A Cheaper Alternative to Whoop, Sans Subscriptions

Ahead of its official release, Walmart has listed the standard Helio Strap, revealing its price of $79. This makes it considerably cheaper than the annual Whoop 5 or Whoop MG subscriptions, which cost over $359 annually.

The device comes with a basic black nylon strap, along with a pod holder. It's currently unclear if other, more premium strap and pod holder variants will be available.

Looking at the features, the listing confirms it will offer continuous heart rate, sleep, skin temperature, and stress monitoring. As seen in hands-on impressions of the Hyrox edition, it also comes with training load, VO2 Max, and support for 27 workouts. It debuts with BioCharge, a feature similar to Garmin's Body Battery, which provides a percentage score of your energy level based on various metrics like HRV and activity.

Amazfit's Helio Strap is available in Hyrox Edition. / © Zepp

Moreover, it's highlighted that it will work without requiring subscriptions, a key differentiator from Whoop. Similar to Amazfit's other devices, it is compatible with both Android and iPhone (iOS). It should also sync and provide more optimized tracking when used in tandem with an Amazfit smartwatch or the Helio Ring.

Zepp rates the Helio Strap's battery life at 10 days, which is shorter than the Whoop 5 but noticeably longer than most smart rings and smartwatches. It ships with a charging puck, though no USB cable is included in the retail box.

When Can You Buy the Amazfit Helio Strap

It's not specified when the Amazfit Helio Strap will be widely available and shipped. However, considering it's already listed by a major retailer, it could become available anytime soon. The Hyrox Edition of the smart strap appears to be exclusive to partnered athletes and will not be sold to the general public.

The Helio Strap might be a good alternative if you prefer a screen-free wearable over bulky smartwatches, pricier smart rings, or want a tracker with fewer distractions.

Would you consider a screen-free wearable like Whoop or the Helio Strap in the future? We'd like to know your answers in the comments.