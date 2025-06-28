Official support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025—after more than ten years, Microsoft is closing an important chapter in its operating system history. From this date, there will no longer be any security updates, which means a considerable risk for the remaining users. Devices with Windows 10 will no longer be protected against new threats such as malware or cyberattacks—a major risk, especially when connected to the internet.

Despite this, around half of all Windows computers in Germany are still running Windows 10. No wonder: many older computers built in 2017 or earlier do not meet the hardware requirements for an upgrade to Windows 11. And since desktop PCs and notebooks are often only used in addition to smartphones or tablets, many people don't see a new purchase as justified.

Microsoft also offers support extension for private users

For the first time in the history of Windows, Microsoft is also enabling private users to receive extended support (ESU—Extended Security Updates). Previously, this offer was reserved exclusively for corporate customers. The extension is to be offered via a dialog that appears on all affected devices shortly before the end of support.

Microsoft charges 30 dollars for the extended support of one year. Alternatively, support can also be paid for with Microsoft Reward points. In this case, 1,000 points are due. But with a simple trick, this extension can even be activated free of charge.

This is how free support works until October 2026

Users who activate the "Windows Backup" function integrated in Windows 10 will receive the support extension for one year free of charge. The option can be found in the system settings under Accounts → Windows Backup.

This requires an active Microsoft account. As soon as at least one of the backup options is activated—such as saving system settings or the theme including the desktop background—the requirement is deemed to have been met. A complete data backup is not necessary, but free support is still provided. This means that users without a paid OneDrive subscription can also benefit from the promotion. This is because the 5 gigabytes of storage available to every user free of charge is hardly enough for a complete backup.

So if you continue to use Windows 10, you don't have to switch to new hardware immediately. Even if switching to a more up-to-date system is still recommended in the long term, this is a pragmatic interim solution for anyone who wants to continue using their existing hardware.