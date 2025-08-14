Not Just GTA 6: Rockstar Is Working on Other Projects

It seems that the entire gaming community is eagerly anticipating GTA 6. Whether you want to play it or are just curious to see whether the game meets expectations upon launch, the pressure for Rockstar is on. And so, many, including myself, assumed that Rockstar was dedicating close to all of its development power to GTA 6. However, in a recent interview with CNBC , Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, shared some interesting insights. And that includes the fact that the company is not just working on GTA 6, but also has numerous other projects underway.

GTA 6 Remains the Studio's Primary Focus

According to Strauss Zelnick, Rockstar has "a lot of other things going on." But while that may sound like GTA 6 could be taking a back seat, players don't need to be worried. Because, according to Zelnick, the highly anticipated title remains Rockstar's "primary focus." And that makes a lot of sense because no other game is currently being talked about more than the next GTA.

So far, the company has sunk at least 5 years into the project, if not more. And while Rockstar initially aimed at a fall 2025 release, the game has now been set for release in May 2026. During the interview, Zelnick shared some good news for everyone worried about another delay. According to him, it is unlikely that the release date for GTA 6 will be delayed further. He stated that he's confident in the current timeline and reassured fans that a second delay is unlikely.

What Is Rockstar Working On?

Ever since the interview aired, many have been speculating about what kinds of projects Zelnick could be referring to. He did, unfortunately, not provide any information on the nature of the work. One of the projects is likely the next-gen upgrade release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar has just revived Red Dead Online, which hints at the upgrade being just around the corner.

Some hope that one of the mysterious projects could be a remake or sequel to Bully, although there is no evidence to support this claim. Fans have been begging for news on the 20-year-old game for years now, with little to no reaction from Rockstar. In any case, it will likely be a long time before any concrete information on the next Rockstar game after GTA 6 becomes available. But it does seem like the company is already hard at work on some exciting projects.

Do you have any theories regarding the games that Rockstar could be working on? Which game, apart from GTA 6, are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!