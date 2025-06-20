If you own a smartphone or a computer, have you ever truly asked yourself how safe you are on the internet? If you haven't, consider the possibility that you and your data might not be secure online. A new report about a massive data leak of unimaginable scale has just been released, potentially exposing billions of users, and you might be one of them. Learn more about how to protect yourself.

Google and Apple Users Could Be at Risk

Cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews have reported the discovery of a new massive data breach involving 30 databases, each containing anywhere from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records. With a staggering total of 16 billion records, these databases primarily store login credentials, including accounts and passwords, from major brands such as Google, Apple, and Facebook, as well as from VPN providers and government services.

According to the outlet, these datasets, which were created briefly, appear to be recent and were likely generated by cybercriminals and researchers using infostealing malware and sophisticated cyberattacks.

This finding comes hot on the heels of a previous report in May about an exposed database containing 184 million records, which was covered by Wired Magazine and other publications. Compared to the latest breach involving 16 billion records, that previous leak now seems like just the tip of the iceberg in terms of size.

“This is not just a leak – it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation. With over 16 billion login records exposed, cybercriminals now have unprecedented access to personal credentials that can be used for account takeover, identity theft, and highly targeted phishing," researchers at Cybernews said.

While there's no way to get an exact figure of affected users due to potential overlaps in the records, it is highly probable that many of the 5.5 billion people who have accessed the internet have had their sensitive details and accounts compromised.

The researchers added that this humongous data breach can be exploited by cybercriminals for phishing campaigns and account takeovers. This could subsequently lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and ransomware attacks. They highlighted that services and organizations that do not employ enhanced security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, are the most at risk.

What Measures Should You Take to Protect Your Data

This latest finding follows closely on the heels of Google admitting that its users have been consistently targeted by cybercriminals. Just last week, Google advised more than 2 billion Gmail users to change their passwords immediately.

As for individual users, they can protect their accounts by adopting proactive security practices to strengthen their devices' defenses. For instance, users can enable passkeys and multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods for their accounts. Google and Apple have already rolled out these features.

Google also regularly updates the Android OS, introducing tools like Advanced Protection, which include anti-theft and "hack-proof" features.

What other safeguards do you use to keep your data safe? Share your tips in the comments.