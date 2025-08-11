Hot topics

How to Protect Your Smartphone from Heat this Summer

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
smartphone sommer temperaturen np
© Stéphan Valentin via Unsplash
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Français / Español

The summer heat doesn't just affect us humans; it also affects our technology. Smartphones, in particular, are susceptible to high temperatures and can get damaged without you realizing it. However, with the right protective measures, your smartphone can be reliably protected.

Smartphones were not designed to operate in extreme temperatures. Manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung state in their technical specifications that their devices were designed for outdoor temperatures between 0 and 35 degrees. These values refer to measurements taken in the shade. So, if the smartphone is lying on a table in a café at a supposedly pleasant 25 degrees, it can heat up quickly to over 35 degrees due to direct sunlight — and thus enter a range that becomes problematic for the sensitive electronics.

How to Protect Your Smartphone from the Summer Heat

The battery is the part that is most affected by external temperature. High temperatures cause it to age faster, which means it can store less energy over time. The consequences often only become apparent months later when the battery life decreases noticeably. However, other components, such as the processor, display, or internal sensors, can also be permanently damaged by heat. In the worst-case scenario, expensive repairs or complete device failure may result.

The risk can be reduced significantly using simple measures. If possible, the smartphone should be protected from direct sunlight and not left in the car, where temperatures can quickly rise to over 60 degrees. Charging in the heat is also not a good idea, as the charging process generates additional heat. Reducing the display brightness and avoiding power-hungry applications such as gaming or video recording will also reduce the strain on the device. Even the choice of the smartphone case can be decisive: plastic cases tend to accumulate heat. Materials such as leather, nylon, or carbon are more suitable as they dissipate heat better.

What to Do if the Smartphone has Already Overheated?

If it does overheat, there is no need to panic. It is important to turn off the device and move it to a cooler place — for instance, in the shade or in a room at room temperature. Under no circumstances should the smartphone be cooled down actively, like blowing an air conditioner at it, placing it in a refrigerator, or even dipping it in water. Changing the temperature too quickly can cause condensation to form inside, which can lead to irreparable damage to the electronics or camera lenses.

As soon as the device has cooled down to a reasonable level, it can usually be switched on without any problems. Although the battery may have suffered long-term damage due to the heat, other components usually remain undamaged. Processors, for example, are designed to regularly reach temperatures of over 35 degrees. They are protected by passive cooling measures such as heat-conducting plates and automatically reduce their performance if necessary. Nevertheless, it is better to be safe than sorry. This is because some damage caused by heat is not immediately visible, and cannot be repaired down the road.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing