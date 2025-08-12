If you're looking for a slim and lightweight Apple laptop for work or school, the M4 MacBook Air is still on sale at major retailers, with $200 off (20%) in different configurations. This puts the 13.6-inch base model down to $799 from $999, which is a record-low price and lower than we saw during Prime Day.

Similarly, the bigger 15.3-inch variant falls to a fresh new low at $999 from $1,299 for its base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 13

Who Is Apple's M4 MacBook Air For?

The Apple MacBook Air (review) with the M4 chipset is for those who prefer a slim and light but powerful machine for everyday work. With its efficient M4 chip and ample RAM, it's a solid laptop for students. The internal hardware offers very reliable performance, which is more than enough for running document editors or Browse but can also support photo and video editing.

The M4 model, which was launched in March this year, is not a big leap from the M3, but it's a more notable upgrade from earlier MBA generations. It brought thoughtful enhancements apart from the faster and more efficient M4 processor. For instance, it has a new 12 MP webcam with support for Center Stage. You can also connect up to two external monitors without closing the lid of the MacBook.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air has two USB Thunderbolt 4.0 ports and support connecting up to two external monitors without closing the lid. / © nextpit

But if you prefer doing your work on the built-in display, the M4 MacBook Air comes with a bright and sharp Liquid Retina LCD panel that easily outmatches many Windows laptop counterparts. Plus, it has a very nice keyboard that is great to type on, and the large Force Touch trackpad offers excellent haptic feedback.

Battery life on the M4 MacBook Air is phenomenal, lasting a full day with combined usage in moderate settings and workload. You can recharge its battery quickly through the MagSafe port.

Would you consider picking up the new MacBook Air at this rate? Where do you plan to use it most? Share with us your answers in the comments.