LG's crazy Wing Phone will be presented later this month
LG Electronics is teasing its new Explorer Project with a 30-second invitation video hinting at the first smartphone under this new lineup. The video appears to confirm leaks from last week that point to a dual-screen smartphone with a unique hinge. It looks insane!
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a new product category. LG says it will include devices that deliver "distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences", hence the striking form factor. The South Korean firm says it wants to tackle uncharted territory in the mobile industry.
LG has already delved into the world of dual-screen smartphones, of course, but the solution we saw first on last year's LG G8X and continued on this year's LG Velvet and V60 ThinQ, was more of an accessory to a regular phone. The teasers and leaked footage of this new Explorer Project phone lead us to believe that LG is taking things to the next level now.
LG says it created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and "to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector". Much needed indeed, and we salute the mission here. The initiative aims to explore and inject new life into untapped areas and reshape and expand the current user experience. LG says that the Explorer Project will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs. LG's new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of regular phones that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as the LG Velvet.
LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi, and NAVER to develop these new features that aim to change the mobile viewing experience on Explorer Project devices. "Rave gives users wherever they may be the ability to communicate and enjoy streaming content together while Ficto, which pioneered revenue sharing for mobile content, aligned the global launch of its streaming service with the Explorer Project," states the official press release.
Tubi, the ad-supported free streaming service, is also an early partner of the Explorer Project. South Korean search provider, NAVER, which worked with LG on its Dual Screen accessory, is developing a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for Explorer Project devices. Qualcomm is also on board and will be supplying the chipsets for the new LG devices.
"LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space," said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much-needed innovation in the mobile market."
Details of the Explorer Project will be officially announced on September 14 at 10:00 (EDT) on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Interestingly, it seems LG is opting not to officially reveal this new project at the IFA 2020. The company will hold a press conference on Thursday, September 3rd, in Berlin but it looks likely that it will simply tease Explorer Project further ahead of the unveiling later this month.
