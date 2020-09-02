LG's crazy Wing Phone will be presented later this month

LG Electronics is teasing its new Explorer Project with a 30-second invitation video hinting at the first smartphone under this new lineup. The video appears to confirm leaks from last week that point to a dual-screen smartphone with a unique hinge. It looks insane!

The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a new product category. LG says it will include devices that deliver "distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences", hence the striking form factor. The South Korean firm says it wants to tackle uncharted territory in the mobile industry.

LG has already delved into the world of dual-screen smartphones, of course, but the solution we saw first on last year's LG G8X and continued on this year's LG Velvet and V60 ThinQ, was more of an accessory to a regular phone. The teasers and leaked footage of this new Explorer Project phone lead us to believe that LG is taking things to the next level now.

LG says it created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and "to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector". Much needed indeed, and we salute the mission here. The initiative aims to explore and inject new life into untapped areas and reshape and expand the current user experience. LG says that the Explorer Project will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs. LG's new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of regular phones that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as the LG Velvet.