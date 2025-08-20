Dune: Awakening Is About to Become Even Better - And It's Free Right Now!

Dune: Awakening launched to very positive reviews just a few months ago. And even though many players enjoy the game, there's one big question on everyone's mind: What's next? So far, the developers have focused on eradicating bugs and making sure the game runs smoothly, but now that that's out of the way, exciting things are underway. I am at Gamescom in Germany and had the opportunity to speak with one of the developers. Here's what he had to say about the game's future and upcoming content.

Lost Harvest DLC

If you play Dune: Awakening, you're probably looking forward to the new content that's about to drop in the foreseeable future. First, there's the first DLC, Lost Harvest, to look forward to. Lost Harvest is going to feature a brand-new story that's separate from the rest of the game. According to the developer, this is an intentional decision to maintain the game's fairness and balance.

They are trying to maintain a level playing field between players who purchase the DLC and those who choose not to. As such, you won't have to worry about any pay-to-win mechanics sneaking in through this new DLC. The only new feature that's certainly going to affect the game outside of the DLC is the new vehicle. It will be more agile, resulting in faster turn speeds and better maneuverability.

Check out this roadmap to see when future content releases will be. / © Funcom

New Story Content And Better Endgame

One common complaint among players is the game's endgame. Next month, the new DLC will certainly give players plenty to explore, but after that, the endgame needs to get some attention. And that's exactly what's going to happen when the third act of the story drops at the beginning of next year. But for now, players still have the second act to look forward to. It will introduce more exploration, dynamic encounters, and, of course, a continuation of the main story.

However, what the developer is most excited about is the story's third act. It will focus on the geopolitics of Arrakis and significantly overhaul Dune: Awakening's endgame. This is especially important because upon the game's release, players played more than expected, which resulted in them progressing through the game's content at a faster rate.

The developer assured me that they pay close attention to player feedback, even if it is tough at times. As such, they are aware of the issues experienced by players and will work to resolve those first and foremost.

Dune: Awakening's Long-Term Vision

If everything goes to plan, Dune: Awakening is going to be around for a long time. According to the developer, the game's long-term plan includes at least 10 years of story content. When I asked about potential future content, I mentioned the community's desire to explore other planets within the Dune universe.

And while there are no plans to include other planets in the foreseeable future, he certainly didn't discard the idea. For now, he said, there's still plenty to explore and tell on Arrakis. But someday, other planets may be included within the game.

Play for Free During Gamescom

Right now, you can play the game for free. This is a special promotion in conjunction with Gamescom, which will run alongside the event. The offer starts today at 1 pm Central European Time (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT) and will run until Monday morning. This free demo includes up to 10 hours of gameplay, and if you decide to purchase the game afterward, you get to keep not only your characters but your progress through the game as well.

So if you've been thinking about picking up the game but were scared off by the $50 price tag, now is your chance to try the game at no cost. And as stated above, you've got plenty to look forward to if you decide to keep playing.

Do you play Dune: Awakening, or are you thinking about trying the game for free? What future content are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!