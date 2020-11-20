iOS 14.2.1: update for iPhone 12 now available

Exclusively for the new iPhones 12, Apple has in the past hours released an update to iOS 14.2.1. Among other things, this should solve errors in message reception and display problems of the iPhone 12 mini.

Especially for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max the developers at Apple have released an iOS update in the last few hours. This brings the new smartphones from Cupertino to iOS 14.2.1. The changes mentioned in the release notes refer to three important elements.

iOS 14.2.1: Troubleshooting iPhone 12 bugs

The first is a problem where some MMS messages could not be received. This affects especially iPhone users who communicate with Android owners. On Apple devices, some incoming MMS messages were simply not displayed.

Some hearing aid users have also complained about loud noises or dropouts since upgrading to an iPhone 12. Apple themselves talk about audio quality issues in the release notes.

The current iOS update is only available for the iPhone 12 models. / © NextPit

iPhone 12 mini: iOS 14.2.1 fixes display issues

The third bugfix-only affects the iPhone 12 mini. Here, the lock screen of the small smartphone in some cases no longer reacted to the user's input. This meant that the device could not be unlocked. Also, the two buttons for the flashlight and camera no longer worked. This problem should now also be a thing of the past with iOS 14.2.1.

The update to the new iOS version can now be downloaded and installed as usual via the iPhone settings. iOS 14.2.1 is only available for the new iPhone 12 models. However, Apple is already testing iOS 14.3, which will be released for all iPhones supported by iOS 14.