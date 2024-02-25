Ecoflow's River 2 Pro is a Recommended Power Station at 22% Off

With numerous power station and solar generator brands in the market, only a few really stand out in their category, and among those is the Ecoflow River 2 Pro. If you're looking to snag one, there's good news. This model has returned to its record-low price on Amazon, netting you a $200 discount on the solar generator set while dropping the standalone unit to $469.

To take advantage of any Ecoflow River 2 Pro deals, you just need to apply the Amazon coupon code before checkout. Apart from the standalone option, you can also get the solar generator set with 160-watt solar panel at $699 and the 200-watt at $799 using the coupon.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow River 2 Pro Use and apply the Amazon coupon code before checkout to save up to $200 off the Ecoflow River 2 Pro.

Why you should buy the Ecoflow River 2 Pro

So, what makes the Ecoflow River 2 Pro (review) great? It stands above its competitors like the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus (review) thanks to features like lightweight build and fast charging that full recharges the station in just 70 minutes. The charging is near twice as fast as most competition in its class. Alternatively, you can also use the solar panels to charge the unit in addition to car charging.

Furthermore, Ecoflow's River 2 Pro gets a long lifespan through its LFP battery cell which is rated by Ecoflow to keep 80 percent of its health after 3,000 charging cycles. Hence, it makes sense to invest in the River 2 Pro if you'd plan using a power cube that lasts more than a decade.

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is a robustly and light built power station. It has multiple ports and sockets (4x AC on US model). / © nextpit

With a surge output power of 1,600 watts, the Ecoflow River 2 Pro can energize most high-powered appliances at home or during your trips. Plus, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously as it offers a wide range of outlets and ports, such as four full-sized AC sockets and multiple USB-C. The 768 Wh battery capacity means you can keep a hand drill running for almost an hour or refill a laptop multiple times.

Are you intending on buying a portable power station? What are your thoughts on the River 2 Pro with this discount? Tell us in the comments.