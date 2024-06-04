Hot topics

Ecoflow's Lightweight River 2 Power Station is 43% Off!

EcoFlow River 2 portable compact best power station
© EcoFlow
If you've been mulling over owning a lightweight and compact power station this year, Amazon has a sale throughout different brands, including entries from EcoFlow. Currently, the EcoFlow River 2 series with an advanced LFP battery is on sale at $169 or 43 percent off from the regular listing of $299.

There is no need to apply coupons or check hidden fields, the discount is applied directly during checkout. The reduced price is also lower compared to what's EcoFlow is offering at their online store.

Why the EcoFlow River 2 is a recommended portable power station

Weighing 7.7 lb (3.5 kg), the EcoFlow River 2 is one of the lightest power stations out there, making it easy to carry and transport on outdoor camping trips. The backup power cube itself has a bright front-facing LCD screen mated to a pair of AC outlets, DC socket, and USB ports. Plus, it can be charged via the standard wall outlet or through solar panels. 

EcoFlow's River 2 comes with a 256 Wh battery capacity and has a 600-watt power rating that is enough to power most appliances at home. Its cells are made of LFP or lithium iron phosphate, which gives it a longer life span and fast charging capabilities. Ecoflow says the station can retain 80 percent of its battery health after 3000 charging cycles.

EcoFlow River 2 portable power station
EcoFlow River 2 portable power station can be charged via solar panels. / © EcoFlow

Furthermore, the drop-proof River 2 supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can manage it remotely from your mobile phone. It also has a smart battery management system to protect the unit from sudden spikes in voltages and temperatures.

Similar to the more expensive EcoFlow models, the River 2 gets a 5-year service warranty. This is in addition to the battery cells estimated to last 10 years with regular usage.

Which type of power station category or size do you think is necessary in your case? Do you require a compact backup unit like the River 2? Tell us in the comments.

