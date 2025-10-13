Since launching its own custom silicon, Apple’s M-series chips have steadily gained momentum compared to other platforms. Every year or so, when a new generation is announced, many stay tuned for the chip itself and the devices it powers. Now, Apple is expected to make the M5 chip official this week, along with a slate of new products, including a refreshed MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been speculating on the arrival of the new MacBook for months. While there were conflicting reports about the launch date, with some suggesting early 2026, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Apple is close to unveiling the device, at least part of it.

The forecast is further supported by dwindling current M4 MacBook Pro stock in retail stores, with Apple reportedly not planning to restock existing models.

New M5 MacBook Pro Launching This Week?

According to Gurman, Apple will announce the M5 chip this week alongside the new MacBook Pro that it will power, though the exact day remains unclear.

Interestingly, Apple is said to reveal only the entry-level MacBook Pro with the M5 chip for now. The higher-end Pro and Pro Max models are likely being reserved for a later launch, possibly around January next year. This staggered rollout may be due to the limited supply of the M5 Pro and M5 Pro Max chips.

Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

Beyond the new silicon, Gurman believes the upcoming MacBook Pro will be a minor refresh, retaining the current hardware design. A major overhaul is expected next year, potentially introducing the most significant design changes in years, including the first OLED version of the MacBook Pro.

New iPad Pro and Vision Pro

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is also set to refresh the iPad Pro lineup with the M5 chip, likely in 11-inch and 13-inch variants. A new version of the Vision Pro headset is also expected. While the design is believed to largely mirror the original, the updated headset will feature a lighter build and a redesigned strap for improved comfort.

When it comes to performance, there’s no official word yet on how the M5 will compare to the M4, but historically, each generation has brought meaningful improvements in CPU, GPU, and neural engine performance. Even so, we expect improvements in efficiency through a newer processing node.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 13

Are you planning to upgrade to a new MacBook Pro or iPad Pro with the M5 chip? We’d love to hear your thoughts.