If you want to add a smart, self-cleaning robot vacuum to your arsenal, now is the best time to act. Eufy's Omni C20 cleaner has dropped to a fresh low of $379 at Amazon ahead of the Prime Day sale. This is a discount of $320, or 46% off its regular $699 price.

Additionally, this deal is open to everyone, and you won't need a Prime Membership to snag one. Take note that the robovac is selling out fast, so there's no guarantee how long stocks will last.

Why You Need the Eufy Omni C20 Robot Cleaner

While most robot vacuum and mop combos with self-cleaning capabilities cost nearly a grand, Eufy's Omni C20 is a more affordable entry into the category. It won't dent your wallet, and it packs high-end cleaning features suitable for most households.

It boasts a powerful 7,000 Pa suction rating that is effective in lifting hard debris and crumbs, as well as stubborn pet hair stuck in carpets and rugs. It also features an anti-tangle system to keep the roller clear and maintain efficient suction throughout the cleaning session.

Eufy's C20 Omni robot vacuum and mop has a base station capable of auto wash and auto dry. / © Eufy

In terms of mopping, its features are just as impressive. It has high-speed rotating mop heads coupled with powerful downward pressure to remove stains from floors more effectively. There's also carpet detection to automatically lift the mops and keep your carpets dry. We also like the robot's slim profile, which measures 3.35 inches in height for better coverage under furniture, desks, and other low areas. Plus, it can climb door thresholds without a problem.

In addition to its auto-emptying feature, the Omni C20 can also clean its mops using the integrated washer in the dock. It uses fresh water for washing and then dries the mops with room-temperature air to ensure the pads stay clean, preventing bacteria and mold from accumulating.

It has an impressive battery life, covering up to 950 square feet in a single cleaning session. For navigation, it relies on Eufy's iPath laser system for obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. You can customize rooms and schedule routines remotely through the Eufy app.

