Unlike Trump's tariffs, we do not easily change our publishing patterns. Each week, we search for five titles for both Android and iOS devices that we think are worthy to be installed on your smartphone or tablet. These range from games to productivity apps and, at times, arrive in the form of useful utility apps.

Each week, we bring you three distinct types of app-focused articles. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, we highlight the week’s best free apps. These are usually paid apps and games that are temporarily available at no cost. However, in our Top 5 Apps of the Week feature, we shift our focus away from price. Here, our emphasis is on showcasing truly remarkable apps that have caught our attention. We make it a point to personally install and test these apps to ensure that our recommendations are well-founded and exciting for our readers.

Without much further ado, here is our specially composed list!

Draconia Saga (Android & iOS)

Are you hankering after a fantasy MMORPF? If so, Draconia Saga is something worth checking out. I like how I am able to dive right into an expansive open world that is full of mythical creatures, dynamic combat, and a rich narrative. After all, I just completed Black Myth: Wukong after getting my ass handed to me countless times, this is a far less rage-inducing experience.

I am interested in how the developer implemented the pet system. Sounds like Pokémon, as players can capture, train, and evolve various creatures, each with unique abilities and evolutionary paths. These pets assist in combat, resource gathering, and exploration, adding depth to the gameplay. ​

There are also different classes to choose from that provide unique playstyles. I can also customize talents, skills, and equipment to suit my preferences. The combat is action-packed, with large-scale dungeons and strategic battles that encourage both solo and cooperative play. ​

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$49.99) / Account required: Yes

Download Draconia Saga from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The graphics are pretty much par for the course for a mobile game of this level, and with its expansive world, intricate pet system, and diverse classes, it is sure to hold your attention. Do note that the game's monetization approach might turn off those who prefer to progress using skills rather than their bank account.

Affiliate offer Nothing Phone (3a)

Arknights (Android & iOS)

What is Arknights in a nutshell? It basically challenges players to deploy a roster of "Operators"—each with unique classes and abilities—to fend off waves of enemies on grid-based maps. Overall, clever tactical planning will help you get far in this game, as it requires thoughtful unit placement and skillful timing to succeed. In fact, even lower-rarity Operators are still viable throughout the game for added spice.

Apart from combat, there is a robust base-building system where players can manage resources and enhance their Operators. The Auto Deploy feature further streamlines gameplay by allowing players to automate previously completed stages.

If you love stunning anime-inspired visuals with meticulously designed characters and environments that enhance immersion, then you won't go wrong with the visual direction of the game. The game's soundtrack is also pleasant to the ears, featuring performances from renowned Japanese voice actors, complementing the atmospheric setting and elevating the overall experience.​

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$99.99) / Account required: Yes

Download Arknights from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Do note that Arknights employs a gacha system to recruit Operators, but at least it is rather generous in what you get in return. There is more than enough in-game currency to go around, and you can be pretty successful with its free-to-play mechanics without feeling too hindered. Hopefully, other developers will be able to take a leaf from Arknight's book and implement a similar balance in their games as well. Gamers are not cows meant to be milked to exhaustion, you know.

DashReels (Android & iOS)

Do you find yourself interested in killing time with short-form movies and TV episodes? If so, this is the perfect app for you since you can check out entertainment in brief, digestible formats. There are numerous genres to choose from, and all of them feature short episodes that are easy to digest.

This means not having to make a significant time commitment. The overall design emphasizes ease of use, enabling seamless navigation through its content library. Free content is obviously available, but what's even more apparent is how access to specific episodes may require in-app purchases or the viewing of ads.

I would say the content is primarily enjoyable, thanks to the convenience of the short episodes. After all, we live in a fast-paced society that is always short of time. Of course, limitations are there in the free version, so it would be nice if the developer could be more generous with its free viewing options. Still, the performance and user interface are decent enough for me to return to it.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($3.99-$39.99) / Account required: Yes

Watch short shows whenever you have some time to kill. / © nextpit

Download DashReels from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Overall, I would say DashReels is a suitable platform for viewers interested in concise, varied entertainment. Its focus on short episodes makes it a practical choice for casual viewing. However, potential users should be aware of the app's monetization approach, which may restrict access to content without in-app purchases or ad viewing. If you constantly find yourself having pockets of time to kill without wanting to play games, DashReels offers a compelling entertainment option.

Suno - AI Music (Android & iOS)

Suno happens to be a mobile app that empowers users to create full-length songs using artificial intelligence. In other words, everyone can be an artist now! It caters to a wide range of users, including casual hobbyists and aspiring musicians, as it transforms text prompts into complete musical compositions. Want to create a free background music sample for your company's presentation video? This app gets the job done.

Basically, you have to learn how to make the right text prompts to obtain the best results. Strange but true, eh? The AI can transform your text prompts into songs, complete with lyrics, vocals, and instrumentation.​ It also supports a variety of musical genres, enabling users to create songs ranging from Gregorian chants to country tunes. Now, how about that?

I like how the user interface is easy enough to get started, even for someone with no musical background or formal music training. I am pretty sure there will be purists who might balk at such an idea, but welcome to the world of AI!

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.00-$289.00) / Account required: Yes

Download Suno - AI Music from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I did notice that some reviews of the app mentioned technical hiccups, such as app crashes and difficulties with subscription management. Hence, you might want to take note of that and understand that the app's functionality may vary between the mobile and desktop versions. Enter with both eyes open, and you should be fine.

Lazy Exercise at Home (Android only)

​You there. How has your health resolution made the turn of the year been? If you have failed to sweat it out consistently, perhaps it might be good to start afresh with ​Lazy Exercise at Home. This mobile application is specially designed for individuals who want to incorporate fitness into their daily routine with minimal effort. In other words, it sounds like me!

I like how the app provides customized exercise routines tailored to individual fitness goals and preferences, ensuring a personalized fitness journey. There is also a diverse set of workouts, including chair exercises, bed workouts, and floor routines, catering to different fitness levels and needs.​ While you can't outrun a bad diet, at least there are healthy recipes included to complement the exercise routines for a more holistic approach to health and wellness.​

Do note that the presence of ads will definitely be disruptive to the overall workout experience, but once you have memorized what you are supposed to do, it should not be a hindrance anymore. Not only that, there is no depth or enough variety if you are an advanced fitness enthusiast, making this purely an app for beginners.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Get fitter and healthier from the comfort of your own home. / © nextpit

Download Lazy Exercise at Home from the Google Play Store.

Hey, if you are too lazy even to download this app, then I can't really help you get on the path to better health. Basically, Lazy Exercise at Home serves as a practical solution for folks who want to begin or maintain a fitness routine with minimal effort and no equipment. It is free, and the combination of personalized workouts and healthy recipes offers a balanced approach to wellness.

With that, we have arrived at the end of this week's list. If you think there is an app or game that is worth recommending, why not share it in the comments?